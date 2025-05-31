Marine detectives shine a light on secret lives of Cardigan Bay dolphins

Some of the mysteries surrounding the underwater lives of Cardigan Bay’s bottlenose dolphins are being uncovered as part of an innovative research project.

Researchers from the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales are spending time at sea collecting the dolphins’ poo to learn more about their diet and behaviour.

The stool samples are then being analysed by scientists at Aberystwyth University, who are using the latest environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques to extract detailed data on the animals’ diet.

As well as showing what prey the dolphins have been feeding on and where, the tests will help build individual profiles for each one.

These profiles will enable the project team to identify the dolphins’ gender, the relationships between family members, population size, breeding potential and movement patterns.

In addition, they will attempt to match and compare each unique profile with individual photo ID records of bottlenose dolphins which have been gathered by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales over several years.

The new information will inform future marine conservation efforts in Cardigan Bay and help protect the area’s rare population of semi-resident dolphins.

Project

The ‘Dolphin Diet Detectives: Unveiling Dolphin Diets and Engaging Communities for UK Conservation’ project is being led by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales in collaboration with Aberystwyth University, with support from the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Fund.

Dr Sarah Perry, Marine Conservation and Research Manager at the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said:

“We are thrilled to be leading this groundbreaking project, using cutting-edge environmental DNA (eDNA) and genetic techniques to unravel the mysteries of bottlenose dolphin ecology in Cardigan Bay. This project covers an area of research that we have aspired to embark on over the past decade or so and we are excited that it has come to fruition at a time when it is even more important that we build on our knowledge of the species in the waters around us.

“Our focus on understanding dolphin diet, population dynamics and interactions with prey species through innovative research methods will not only inform vital conservation strategies but also actively involve the community. This project is a collaborative endeavour, uniting science and community for a sustainable future.”

Opportunities

As part of the project, a series of community science days will give local people opportunities to find out more about the research study and help collect additional data about Cardigan Bay’s dolphin population.

Dr David Wilcockson from the Department of the Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University said:

“Our team is delighted to be a partner on this exciting research project. Our molecular genetic and marine biology expertise dovetails with the excellent monitoring and conservation work of the Wildlife Trust and should reveal some long-kept secrets of dolphin biology.

“What is really exciting for us, aside from finding out more about what dolphins are eating and their behaviours, is the fact that we are involving the public in this work. They are the ‘dolphin detectives’ and we hope this will provide another pathway by which they can feel more connected to their local environment and encourage conservation activities beyond the project.”

Water samples will also be collected at various times and locations throughout Cardigan Bay, with eDNA methods again being used to understand prey availability. These findings will be validated by researchers who will use Baited Underwater Video Systems to record the presence of marine species in the area at the time.

This project is funded by the Nature Networks Programme. It is being delivered by the Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government.

