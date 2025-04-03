Marine fly-tipping of old boats leading to expense and difficulties for Gwynedd harbour staff

The dumping of old boats on the Gwynedd coast is regularly causing issues for the county’s maritime services.

More and more complaints are being made by the public over unsightly and potentially dangerous vessels being left abandoned.

Barmouth’s harbour staff recently removed one boat under a statutory act but were left to seek reimbursement.

Details of three boats in the Barmouth and Fairbourne area came to light during a recent meeting of the Barmouth Harbour Consultative Committee.

According to a report, one of the boats, The Lady Anne, had been left in a sunken state at Penrhyn Point for many years due to the difficulties in moving the vessel.

Report

A report noted that maritime services in Gwynedd had “exercised powers under Section 56 of the Harbours, Docks and Piers Clauses Act 1847 to remove the sunken vessel the Lady Anne from the waters off Fairbourne”.

The owner of the boat had been requested to remove it but a harbour report stated this had not happened.

The dangerous and costly exercise to move the vessel from an area on Cyngor Gwynedd land had seen the county’s service bear the brunt of the work and expense.

A report had pointed to “substantial costs” of moving The Lady Ann despite “efforts and discussions”.

A contribution had eventually been made, but the service had not received the full payment and was left to bear the remaining costs of moving the boat.

Complaints

The meeting also heard of more complaints over two more boats which had been abandoned on land owned by the Fairbourne Railway.

Gwynedd Councillor Cllr Louise Hughes said she had also received regular complaints from members of the public over abandoned boats.

The council’s staff had no authority to move the vessels from private land, the meeting heard.

Attempts were made to contact the Fairbourne Railway.

