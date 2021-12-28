Mark Drakeford a ‘nationalist ideologue’ Telegraph columnist claims
The First Minister of Wales is a “nationalist ideologue” according to a columnist for the Telegraph newspaper.
Henry Hill who is the News Editor for the ConservativeHome website said that Mark Drakeford “very much presents himself as a Welsh nationalist with a decidedly ambivalent attitude towards the Union”.
The First Minister himself has previously condemned nationalism as an “inherently right-wing creed” and said that devolution, which allows Wales to remain part of the United Kingdom, was “the best of both worlds”.
But the Welsh Labour manifesto for the 2020 Senedd elections said that “the UK is a voluntary association of four nations with sovereignty shared among its four democratic legislatures in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.”
According to Henry Hill this would mean that the UK was “less a country than the European Union” and amounted to “straightforwardly misrepresenting the UK to their voters”.
“Time and again, the emphasis seems to have been on doing something different for its own sake — perhaps not surprising for a party which once accused Michael Gove of ‘colonial attitudes’ when he dared compare school outcomes in England to those in Wales whilst Education Secretary,” he wrote.
“The spirit of Drakeford’s administration might best be summed up by the snarling headline on the front page of the Western Mail in May of last year, which began: ‘Stay out of Wales, English warned’.”
He added that “those who have only started hearing about devolved politics during the pandemic might not realise is that these attitudes are not a coincidence or an aberration”.
“Drakeford might not lead an avowedly separatist party, as his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon does, but he very much presents himself as a Welsh nationalist with a decidedly ambivalent attitude towards the Union,” he said.
He added that the cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru was further proof that Mark Drakeford was a nationalist in disguise.
“To his defenders, all of this posturing is supposed to be a cunning attempt to hold down Plaid Cymru,” he said. “But that hasn’t stopped him striking a deal with the Welsh nationalists to support his administration just last month.
“All of this whilst continuing Labour’s two-decade track record of using devolution, and their dominant electoral position in Wales, to resist important reforms to the public sector, with predictably dire consequences for essential services such as education and health.”
‘Choice’
Mark Drakeford himself has fiercely rejected the ‘nationalist’ label, saying that he had grown up in the 60s in the Carmarthen area during the time of Plaid Cymru leader Gwynfor Evans’ victory and had chosen very early to be a socialist instead of a nationalist.
“I’m a fierce supporter of devolution,” he told Radio 4 Today in May 2020. “But I also want Wales to be part of the wider collective in which we have that big insurance policy which the United Kingdom provides in which we pool our resources and we redistribute them out to where the need is greatest.”
“The start of almost every day of my school life was people bring in roadsigns that they had collected overnight, and depositing them in different rooms in the school,” he said.
“But it meant that I had to face very early on really the choice between whether you were a nationalist or you were a socialist. And by the time I was about 14 I had already decided that I was a socialist.
“That the accident of geography, the chance of birth that you’re born in one’s particular spot on the planet, is less important – much as being Welsh matters to me, and it matters to me deeply in terms of the language and the history and the culture and so on.
“But in the end, the interests of working people in Carmarthen are the same as the interests of working people in Canterbury, or other parts of the United Kingdom, and that’s a more important bond.”
Harry Hill needs to stick to the day job and not venture in politics 😶
I don’t think this will be the talking point in Tonypandy or gossip
in Gorseinon ……
Who is Harry Hill?
A very good bald English comedian who is also a doctor and and has a top TV prog on out takes.
Yeah but this is Henry Hill on whose life story they made the film “Goodfellas”.
Henry Hill is a self-proclaimed constitutional expert, who does not understand what a country is, what a nationalist is, and what composes a State. Hence, he is ideal for The Daily Telegraph and ConservativeHome. Wonder if he has ever been outside the M25?
English nationalism is good, but Welsh is bad? Sigh…
Hooray is not a talented writer is he? Bechod…
Been at the post-Christmas sherry too much, Henry?
He hasn’t met many Welsh Nationalists then has he?
Can we please stop reporting on what Telegraph columnists think as if its important?
No one cares what Telegraph columnists think. Their opinions aren’t important.
It’s worth knowing who these right-wing plums are, but nobody should take Henry Hill’s drivel too seriously. It’s only interesting in that it’s yet another shot across the bows in the Tory establishment’s propoganda campaign against Welsh devolution. Tory MPs in Wales and England have today performed the same function in their ludicrous criticism of Drakeford’s new anti-Omicron regulations. Tomorrow it’ll be the Daily Mail’s turn. As an extreme BritNat, Hill sees any pro-Wales measure by the WG as “nationalism”, and he condemns Drakeford’s perception that the UK is “a voluntary association of four nations” as evidence of the FM’s… Read more »
So ironic from Harry Hill. Best stick to comedy rather than make ignorant uneducated comments about a subject you know not of. Firstly, as First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford’s main focus should be Wales and Wales alone, not a British Union that doesn’t even represent us. In my opinion the Telegraph is not even a serious newspaper. I’d call it a comic but it doesn’t have the charm of the Beano or Dandy. And you can’t really class it as toilet paper as it’s not soft on the backside but rather abrasive. Anyway, it doesn’t even flush well. Trust… Read more »
Can this site stop quoting news pieces from newspapers like the Telegraph and invest time in real stories and stop regurgiataing ones for the thin skinned amongst us
Sorry, you are wrong. Nation Cymru’s article is newsworthy. Don’t shoot the messenger or allude to ones commenting as thin skinned, which is the language of GB News. Don’t do yourself a disservice by using similar rhetoric. You are better than that Conservative commentator Henry Hill is stating a falsehood. Mark Drakeford is not a Welsh Nationalist. He is foremost a Unionist. And as First Minister, Mark Drakeford’s duty is to fight for Welsh interests first not England’s. And if it means a coalition or talks with Plaid Cymru to enable stable government, so be it. English imperialist Henry Hill… Read more »
Mark Drakeford creates a false dichotomy when he says he chose Socialism over Nationalism. You can be both, and many are.
The struggle for independence from a colonial power is a revolutionary act and I am sure Mark would have supported the countries of the English Empire in their struggle to become independent nations.
Wales is the oldest English colony It is time for independence.
It is a bit rich for the Telegraph to talk about nationalism, a very good example of “The pot calling the kettle black”