Mark Drakeford leads Welsh Labour charge for Andy Burnham in Makerfield

Emily Price

Members of Welsh Labour, including former First Minister Mark Drakeford, travelled to Makerfield this week to throw their support behind by-election candidate Andy Burnham.

Speaking to campaigners on Tuesday (June 9) while sporting a ‘Vote Andy’ pin badge, Mr Drakeford spoke about the similarities between communities in Wales and the north-west of England.

He said: “This is an extraordinarily important by-election, and we have and extraordinarily important candidate in it as well.

“It’s not difficult if you come from Wales to recognise the connections between the experiences of people who live in this part of the north-west of England and the experience of people that live in Wales.

“Because we know what it is to live far away from where critical decisions are made and far away.”

Speaking to Nation.Cymru earlier this week, the former Welsh Labour leader described Burnham as a “formidable champion for rebalancing Britain”.

He said: “It is easy to see how this approach will benefit Makerfield, but it will also benefit Wales. I have spent my entire career arguing that giving power back to people is the best route to building a fairer, more prosperous economy.”

Mr Drakeford was joined in Makerfield by several former Senedd Members including ex-Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies.

Defeat

Mr Davies has campaigned for Burnham in Makerfield several times since losing his seat in the Senedd election on May 7, which saw Welsh Labour suffer a heavy defeat.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday (June 10), he said: “It’s important that all of us show support for Andy and support the change that he can bring to the Labour Party and to the UK.”

In a separate social media video filmed whilst out canvassing in Orrell, Mr Davies said: “I’m here supporting Andy Burnham and it’s fantastic to hear the response from people.

“We’ve been chatting to people now for the last couple of hours – loads of people wanting to support Andy.

“And loads of people who want to change the Labour Party as well – who want somebody to stand up, not just for this part of the north-west of England, but people who want to stand up for a different sort of community and want to see a different sort of Labour Party.”

‘Fresh blood’

Former Counsel General Mick Antoniw and ex-Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn also joined in with campaigning.

Ms Blythyn sought re-election at the recent Senedd election but was unsuccessful, while Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw stepped down.

Mr Antoniw said: “There has been a lot of Welsh enthusiasm amongst Welsh Labour members, with many feeling demoralised by the Senedd election results but enthused by the opportunity for change and a new progressive vision from Andy Burnham.

“He is someone who understands the importance of putting inequality at the forefront if our political mission and re engaging with the electorate around traditional Labour values and for Wales – putting Welsh Labour and identity at the forefront of our politics to stand up for Wales.

“This is an opportunity to change direction, renew and rebuild the Labour party – Andy is someone who believes in bringing power closer to the people.

“He is supportive of devolution and respects Wales.”

Some Welsh Labour sources told Nation.Cymru they were backing a by-election win for the Greater Manchester mayor on June 18 in the hopes he will oust Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Burnham is expected to push to become Prime Minister in time to address Labour’s autumn party conference in Liverpool.

Sir Keir is reportedly planning to tell his ministerial team to quit if they back the Greater Manchester mayor or any other rival in a Labour leadership contest.

However, some of his supporters say he already has enough MPs to launch a leadership challenge.