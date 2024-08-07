Mark Drakeford makes shock return as Wales health secretary

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Eluned Morgan has unveiled her new cabinet, with Mark Drakeford making a shock return to the Welsh Government as health secretary.

Wales’ new first minister confirmed her predecessor, who stepped down in December, will take over her former ministerial role on an interim basis

Prof Drakeford, who has been on the backbenches since leaving government, was health and social services minister between 2013 and 2016.

Baroness Morgan said: “Mark will bring his significant knowledge and experience to bear to continue our work to improve transparency and delivery.”

She confirmed that Huw Irranca-Davies, the climate change and rural affairs minister, will serve as deputy first minister, and she will retain responsibility for the Welsh language.

‘Continuity’

Baroness Morgan also named Elisabeth Jones as the Welsh Government’s temporary counsel general or chief legal adviser.

Ms Jones, who was previously chief legal advisor to the then-National Assembly, would be only the second non-Senedd member to become counsel general.

Theodore Huckle, a barrister, held the role between 2011 and 2016.

The Senedd will need to consider a formal motion after summer recess to recommend a permanent appointment to the King.

The cabinet is otherwise relatively unchanged, with Baroness Morgan suggesting a further reshuffle will be held in September.

She said: “The appointments I am announcing today will provide stability and continuity over the summer in the ministerial team.”

Baroness Morgan added: “Further announcements on portfolio allocations will be made in September following a listening exercise over the summer with the Welsh public.”

‘Toppled’

The first minister found no room in her government for Jeremy Miles, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw or Julie James whose resignations toppled Vaughan Gethng’s government.

In a statement on August 7, Baroness Morgan confirmed her cabinet will be as follows:

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs: Huw Irranca-Davies

Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution and the Cabinet Office: Rebecca Evans

Cabinet Secretary for Education: Lynne Neagle

Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning: Jayne Bryant

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care: Mark Drakeford

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales: Ken Skates

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip: Jane Hutt

Minister for Social Care: Dawn Bowden

Minister for Social Partnership: Jack Sargeant

Minister for Mental Health and Early Years: Sarah Murphy

Counsel General-Designate: Elisabeth Jones

‘Same problems’

Responding to the news his old foe Mark Drakeford has been named as health secretary, Tory group leader Andrew RT Davies said the new cabinet will face the same old problems.

“The show-business of a reshuffle lasts for a day and this new government will be judged on their results,” he said.

“What Wales needs is a government that can be a voice for all of Wales and can deliver the NHS and the public services Wales deserves.

“After months of chaos in the Welsh Government, Wales will be watching.”

Mr Davies added: “What we can be sure of is that the return of Mark Drakeford to cabinet – the architect of 20mph – means that 20mph is here to stay in Wales, which will disappoint motorists and businesses across Wales.”

“Concerning”

Responding to the new appointments, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Whilst Plaid Cymru MSs didn’t vote for her, yesterday I wished the new First Minister well in trying to grapple with issues that Labour have so far failed to address.

“But it’s concerning that what we see yet again today is evidence that Eluned Morgan means ‘no change’. She hasn’t described her own vision, she’s kept the cabinet as it was, pretty much, and even where change was forced in her, as she leaves Health to take on the top job, we get only an interim appointment.

“At a time of crisis for the Welsh NHS, the last thing we need is an interim Health Minister that will only add to the uncertainty facing our health service.

“When previously in post, Mark Drakeford presided over an 11% increase in those waiting for treatment and Wales’ largest Health Board was put into special measures.

“Wales deserves better than a Government of stagnation and indecision.

“In less than two years the people of Wales will have the chance to elect a new government who will stand up to Keir Starmer and put fairness and ambition back on Wales’ agenda.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

