Mark Drakeford says ‘the time has come’ to consider scrapping Wales Office

Mark Mansfield

Mark Drakeford has called for the abolition of the Wales Office, saying Westminster’s arrangements need to change after more than a quarter of a century of devolution.

The former first minister told S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le that he believed the UK had moved beyond the need for separate ministers responsible for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

His comments come amid differences within Labour over devolving policing to Wales, with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock saying he is not yet “entirely convinced” by a policy supported by the party in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: “After a quarter of a century of devolution it’s important that things change in Westminster as well. [In terms of] having people who are responsible specifically for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, we have moved past that point in my opinion”.

Asked whether he would be happy to get rid of the Wales Office, he said: “Yes, I think the time has come for us to think about that. Of course, Tony Blair thought of this too. This has been part of discussions in Westminster not only now but for more than a decade.”

Mr Kinnock has served as Secretary of State for Wales since July.

The devolution of policing was among Welsh Labour’s demands while in government and remains its official policy in Wales. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is “open” to discussing the transfer of powers.

Asked about Mr Kinnock’s reservations, Mr Drakeford argued that much of the evidence needed to reach a decision was already available.

He said: “Well, a lot of the material is already there; the Secretary of State can draw on various reports—from Gordon Brown, Lord Thomas, and so on—so we already have plenty of things. Of course, it is important to consider that evidence within the current context, but that need not take a long time because the case has already been made.”

‘Same poison’

Mr Kinnock recently provoked a row with Plaid Cymru after telling Labour’s conference in Liverpool that Plaid and Reform UK offered Wales the “same poison”.

In his September 27 speech, he accused Plaid of “separatism” and Reform of “plastic patriotism”, arguing that both sought to build walls between communities and suggest people were “safer alone”.

Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said the comparison insulted former Labour supporters who had switched parties at May’s Senedd election.

She said: “When Stephen Kinnock says Plaid Cymru and Reform ‘offer the same poison’, he’s insulting the many thousands of former Labour voters who chose Plaid Cymru in May.

“Instead of throwing insults, Labour should reflect on why so many people chose positive change after 27 years of Welsh Labour rule.”

Labour lost power after recording its worst Senedd election result, winning 11.1% of the vote and nine of the expanded parliament’s 96 seats. Plaid won 43 seats with 35.4%, while Reform secured 34 seats on 29.3%.

Mr Kinnock’s remarks came a year to the day after then-first minister Eluned Morgan described Plaid and Reform as “different poison, same bottle”.

Y Byd yn ei Le is available on S4C, S4C Clic, Newyddion S4C’s YouTube channel and BBC iPlayer.

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