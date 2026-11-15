Market town set for new supermarket after planning approval

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

An historic market is to get a new supermarket at the site of an old store following the backing of county planners.

At Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee meeting of November 11, members were recommended to approve an application by Lidl Great Britain Limited (Lidl GB), through agent CarneySweeney, to build a new supermarket at the site of the B&M Store, Aberystwyth Road.

The scheme would demolish the existing buildings and create a food store with landscaping and 100 parking spaces; the scheme expected to create 40 new full-time jobs.

A supporting statement accompanying a pre-application consultation launched last year ahead of the formal scheme being submitted said: “Lidl is now well established in the UK with the company operating 1,000 stores from sites and premises both within and outside town centres.

“Its market share continues to increase substantially, and the company is expanding its store network considerably. The UK operational model is based firmly on the success of Lidl’s operations abroad with more than 10,800 stores trading across Europe.”

It added: “Lidl primarily seeks to serve the immediate local community, both through its discounted shopping offer and by providing local employment opportunities. Lidl aims to employ up to 40 full-time staff, allowing them to offer a friendly and familiar service to their customers.

“Most Lidl employees are recruited from the local area. In addition, the proposals may create opportunities for temporary and indirect employment. Local labour may be recruited during the construction phase of the store, providing further short-term employment benefits.

“The scale of the proposal has been designed to both occupy current Lidl requirements as well future proofing for changes to the overall shopping experience. The sales area provides a modern, attractive and functional space that offers a pleasant environment for both customers and staff.”

Council support

Cardigan Town Council supported the scheme, while Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water has no objection subject to a condition requiring upgrades to the Cardigan wastewater treatment works, which are expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

Seven members of the public objected, citing concerns about visual and noise impacts, neighbours’ privacy and traffic.

At the November meeting, members heard from planning officers that a significant planning consideration is the site “is currently in retail use and is occupied by a large retail warehouse unit; the existing unit could be occupied by and traded as a Lidl store without the need for explicit planning permission”.

Members also heard the proposal would see a reduced amount of retail floorspace compared with the existing building.

Concerns raised

The committee also heard the scheme had been amended since concerns were raised, moving it further away from neighbouring properties, with an offer made of £65,273 towards a pedestrian crossing scheme at Aberystwyth Road to address an expected increase in pedestrian numbers.

Local member Cllr Sian Maehrlein told the committee she had initially intended to ask for a site visit before any decision was made, but was satisfied with the amended scheme.

Members backed approval of the scheme under delegated officer powers once a planning agreement is finalised.