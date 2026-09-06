Market traders challenge claims of support for major redevelopment plans

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Market traders have questioned claims of widespread support for a major redevelopment, after their own survey found 100% of those they asked opposed plans to trade on the second floor.

A letter from a fruit and veg business owner at the current indoor market in Llanelli to a group of councillors sets out concerns but stressed the “multiple” stallholders it spoke for wanted a successful development.

Carmarthenshire Council is planning to relocate the market from Market Hall, by St Elli Shopping Centre, because the building is nearing the end of its life to a new development on Vaughan Street with 14 ground-floor shops and 80 market stalls on the floor above. It said there has been and would continue to be extensive engagement with traders.

The letter from WD Seward and Sons said: “We remain supportive of the principle of regenerating the market and want to see a successful, modern and sustainable market that can serve Llanelli and its community for many years to come.

“However, we have become increasingly concerned that a number of fundamental commercial, operational, accessibility and design issues remain unresolved.”

It added: “Our principal concern is the proposal to locate the majority of traditional market stalls on an upper floor. We understand that a figure of approximately 85%–90% trader support has previously been referred to in relation to aspects of the proposal.

“We have asked the council to clarify how this figure was obtained, precisely what question was asked, how many traders responded and, importantly, whether this figure actually represented support for traditional market trading being located on an upper floor.

“We conducted our own survey during the week that the proposed floor plans became publicly available. Of the current traders we personally asked, 100% stated that they would not want to trade on the second floor.”

It said some customers might find stairs or even lifts tricky, and that traders needed assurances about how they’d bring their goods and produce up to the stalls.

“A market cannot simply be judged successful because a building has been constructed,” it said. “The businesses operating within it need sufficient customer access and footfall to survive.”

Traders also wanted to know if the proposed ground floor could be extended to eliminate the need for a two-storey building, and how future rents would be calculated.

In response Cllr Carys Jones, cabinet member for rural affairs, communities and Welsh language, said the Vaughan Street project has been developed following extensive engagement with market traders, stakeholders and the wider public over a significant period.

“Throughout this process, traders have been provided with opportunities to review proposals, ask questions and provide feedback on the future operation and layout of the market,” she said.

“The proposed inclusion of trading space on the upper floor has formed part of the evolving design considerations for the new market and has been discussed as part of the wider engagement process.”

She said the council recognised that views among traders were not unanimous and that some have expressed concerns regarding aspects of the proposals, including the location and operation of trading space.

“In relation to reported levels of trader support, these have been informed through the various consultation and engagement exercises undertaken during the development of the scheme,” she said.

Cllr Jones said the council remained committed to ongoing engagement with traders and would continue to listen to and consider feedback.

“The redeveloped market is intended to create a modern, sustainable destination that supports existing traders, attracts new businesses and contributes to the wider regeneration of Llanelli town centre,” she said.

Cllr Terry Davies, who represents the town’s Tyisha ward, has forwarded WD Seward and Sons’s letter to a town centre taskforce which is involved in planning and regeneration work.

He said the issues raised by traders about the day‑to‑day realities of running a market were “fundamental” to the new project’s success.

“It is my view that early ongoing operational engagement is essential,” he said. “Llanelli Market is an important part of our town’s identity and economy.”

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