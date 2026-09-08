Market traders hope £41m development will provide much-needed footfall boost

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A market can help make a town or small city stand out, but the retail environment isn’t easy and footfall matters.

Carmarthen Market is a striking, airy building on St Catherine’s Walk, not far from where a major project to convert the former Debenhams store is on the home straight.

Carmarthenshire Council expects the new-look Atriwm health, well-being and leisure hub will bring more people to that part of the county town and in turn benefit nearby businesses.

Opinions among market traders who spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) were varied about that expectation and about the health of the market but they wanted it and Carmarthen to do well.

Brieg Dafydd took over Welsh book, cards, crafts and gift shop Siop Y Pentan in 2018 following the death of his father, who used to run it, two years previously.

“We are very niche and get generations of people coming in,” he said. “Around 70-80% of the core market are traders who have been here for years. The other 20-30% are casual traders maybe here on a Wednesday and Saturday.

“That’s one good thing about the market – it allows people to start up and test ideas without long-term leases. And for people who might come every couple of months they see something else. You want to keep it fresh and vibrant.

“I haven’t get any definite stats about footfall. I was worried at the start of summer but we’ve had the best July and August since I took over in 2018. There were a lot of American, Canadian, Australian and UK tourists.”

Mr Dafydd said he hoped that having go-karting for young children and soft play at Atriwm, plus the nearby cinema, would offer families more things to do and with luck boost footfall. “Hopefully that might encourage more people to set up new businesses,” he said.

Oonah Crawford, the owner of vinyl and CD shop Slipped Discs, started in the former market in 1982 and has been at the current one since it opened.

“Because I’m well-established and vinyl and CDs have had a bit of a boom, I would say my trade on the whole is pretty good,” she said.

“There are quite a few empty stalls at the moment. The new manager is trying to come up with new ideas, like increasing its presence online, but things like that take time.”

Mrs Crawford works Tuesdays to Saturdays and expects the revamped Debenhams building along with the resumption of two-way traffic outside on St Catherine Street will be of benefit.

“Once that building is open I think it improve things in the town,” she said.

Another trader, who asked not to be named, said they weren’t too impressed by what Atriwm would offer. “I think they (the council) could have done something better,” they said.

Tony Black, of clothing and boutique stall Ami, said a few traders had retired and not been replaced although a couple of new ones had tried setting up. “They don’t seem to last very long,” he said.

Mr Black said he was considering a food and drink venture at some point.

“We are doing all right – the tourists are keeping us going,” he said of his business, which also has a shop on Nott Square. “I’m hoping the new Debenhams building will bring more people into town.”

Outdoor markets are held on Wednedays and Saturdays which attract customers.

Martin Harrison, of spiritual goods stall Angels Whispers, said: “I’ve got quite a few regulars, but I don’t think you get the footfall in the town that you used to. Through the summer you do get the tourists so that helps, but this summer they’ve been down the beach.”

He said the move of a butcher’s market stall to a different venue in the town has had an impact. “It used to bring a few people in,” he said.

High streets everywhere have been trying to navigate the rise of internet shopping, the demise of big-name bricks and mortar retailers and changing shoppers’ expectations.

“You’ve got rent, (business) rates and wages – the overheads are so high,” said Mr Harrison.

On the Atriwm development, he said one would expect an uptick in footfall but added: “How they will fill it (the building), I don’t know.”

The council is anticipating an early 2027 completion of the Atriwm development at St Catherine’s Walk Shopping Centre.

Occupied by Hywel Dda University Health Board, the council and University of Wales Trinity Saint David, it will host a range of health and educational spaces, council services, a 24-hour gym, and a children’s activity area featuring indoor adventure golf, a TAG active arena, a small electric go-karting track and a cafe.

The UK Government is providing £20.2 million towards the £41 million project with the council contributing £11.4 million and Welsh Government £9 million. There’ll also be partner contributions of just over £309,000.

The scheme began in 2024 but unforeseen structural issues were identified as work progressed. Some wall facades are being rebuilt as a result and new wall ties inserted.

Carmarthen town mayor Russell Sparks said he was delighted the end was in sight for Atriwm.

“Whilst the project has faced its own challenges and delays these are nearly all behind us and we can look forward to increased footfall and a new start for this part of our town,” said Cllr Sparks, who is also a county councillor.

“I am grateful to everyone for their patience, especially local traders and residents. The town council certainly welcomes Y Atriwm and I am excited to see it for myself in due course.”

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