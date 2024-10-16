Married couple found dead at home in Cardiff had gunshot wounds

A married couple found dead at a home in Cardiff had gunshot wounds, a coroner’s court has heard.

The bodies of Stephen Jefferies, 74, and his 72-year-old wife Christine were discovered at a house in Morfa Crescent in Trowbridge of the Welsh capital at about 2.50pm on October 5.

South Wales Police previously said a rifle had been recovered from the property and a dog was also found dead at the address.

Coroner Graeme Hughes opened inquests into the couple’s deaths at South Wales Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd on Wednesday.

No reply

The hearing was told that Mr and Mrs Jefferies had been found by their daughter, who had let herself into the home after there had been no reply at the door.

Post-mortem examinations recorded their provisional causes of death as both having a gunshot wound to the temple.

The coroner said he believed the deaths to be unnatural.

Opening Mrs Jefferies’ inquest, he said: “I’m mandated to continue the investigation into the circumstances around Mrs Jefferies’ death and conclude that by way of inquest.

“Whilst those matters are progressing it remains for me to pass on my condolences to Mrs Jefferies’ family.”

Mr Hughes described the situation regarding Mr Jefferies as “similar” and reiterated his condolences to the family.

He adjourned the proceedings, with the next hearings expected to take place in the new year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

