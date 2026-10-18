Mass cycle rides planned across Wales to highlight need for safer cycle routes for women

Stephen Price

This October, women across Wales will join mass cycle rides to to highlight the need for safer routes with their safety in mind.

For the second year, women across the whole of the UK are organising mass cycle rides, coordinated by the leading cycling charity, Cycling UK – with six planned for cyclists from across Wales on 22 October.

The UK-wide Glow rides, hugely popular in 2025 with thousands taking part, were inspired because half as many women in Wales cycle for transport as men, and women are more likely to be put off cycling by fears of busy traffic or harassment. They now return to renew the call for more investment in cycling and walking routes that considers the experiences of women.

In March 2025, Cycling UK revealed as part of its ‘My ride. Our right’ campaign for women’s safety, that seven years of progress in cycling have led to fewer barriers for men, but little to no change for women. It was referring to a YouGov survey it had commissioned, which showed over half of women in the UK (58%) believe their cycle journeys to be limited by safety concerns and a lack of suitable infrastructure.

On the evening of 22 October 2026, women will take to their bikes to shine a light on cycle routes that aren’t designed with women’s safety in mind. These include unlit paths after dark, cycle lanes that don’t provide adequate separation from cars, and networks that don’t provide for trips within neighbourhoods, only commuter corridors. Cycling groups and communities will come together for the Glow rides, which are this year sponsored by cycling brands Altura and CatEye, just a few days before the clocks go back. The rides will light up the night, demanding safer streets and better cycling infrastructure, especially for women riding after dark.

Mark Hooper, Deputy Minister for Transport, will join the Cardiff Glow ride to cycle with the women along the unlit Cardiff Bay barrage, to understand and learn about some of the barriers that women face.

Organised by Cardiff Cycle City, Vale Velo Ways, Cardiff Pedal Power and Cycling UK, it will begin from the Senedd steps at 6pm on Thursday 22 October.

The traffic-free 3-mile route is suitable for all ages and abilities, and the ride promises to be the biggest and brightest bike ride Cardiff Bay barrage has ever seen.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said: “Every woman should feel safe cycling in her community, whether that’s a daytime commute or an evening ride home.

“Alongside ongoing investment in walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure, we are strengthening the guidance, tools and support available to local authorities to help ensure routes are designed with the needs and experiences of women and girls in mind. This guidance will be available very soon.

“In the meantime, I am pleased to be invited to join women at this event to hear first-hand some of barriers they currently face.”

Hilary May, from Vale Velo Ways, said: “Every autumn, darkness becomes yet another factor when choosing a route. Some cycle routes are so poorly designed that they make unlit paths appealing, with their bad surfaces, abrupt joins to roads and bollards that force you to get off your bike.

“But I still avoid the unlit cut-throughs near my home through fear of what could be there. If I was a slower and more nervous cyclist, going on the well-lit main road wouldn’t be an option. We need better routes to enable more people to have the choice.”

With six rides already confirmed across Wales, and over 80 across the whole UK, the charity has a regularly updated and simple to use map to help people find local Glow rides near them. Cycling UK is encouraging communities to bring their bikes, lights and support or to host a Glow ride if there’s not one local. To make things easy, the charity has also pulled together resources, guides and templates to help plan and promote rides and has an exclusive Glow ride product collection for sale. Find out more by visiting: https://www.cyclinguk.org/my-ride-our-right/mass-rides

Glow rides are part of Cycling UK’s women’s safety campaign ‘My ride. Our right’, which in 2025 revealed that seven years of progress in cycling have led to fewer barriers for men, but little to no change for women. Glow rides are a colourful celebration of cycling that shine a light on the need for safer streets and better cycle routes, especially for women riding after dark.

Sarah Mitchell, Chief Executive at Cycling UK, said: “We know women across the country are fed up with the lack of safe cycle routes in their areas, but the popularity of last year’s Glow rides showed the feeling is even stronger than we could have predicted.

“Cycling is an affordable, healthy and sustainable way to get around, and if it’s safe for women, it’s safe for everyone. We’re delighted the Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper is joining us in Cardiff, and hope that he will support giving the freedom to travel by bike for everyday journeys to women across Wales.”

Ian Young, Head of Altura Brand, said: “Having attended a local Glow ride last year, we saw first-hand the passion, commitment and community feel around these events and it really reinforced to us why initiatives like these are so important.

“At Altura, we strive to help more people discover the freedom and enjoyment of getting out and about on a bike, while making cycling clothing accessible, versatile and great value. We are particularly passionate about supporting more women to feel confident and safe when cycling, and we’re delighted to be involved this year and to play our part in encouraging more people to get out, ride together and enjoy cycling.”

Blair Morgan, CatEye Brand Manager, said: “We are proud to support an event that puts women’s cycling and safety firmly in the spotlight, because we’re not going to get more women cycling unless they feel confident and safe to cycle.

“Events like this bring cyclists together, build confidence and help more women feel comfortable getting out on their bikes. We believe everyone should be able to enjoy cycling, and good lighting and visibility are a simple but important part of making that possible.”

List of Glow rides in Wales on 22 October 2026

Aberystwyth

Bangor

Betws-y-Coed

Caernarfon

Cardiff

Merthyr

Register for these rides or others across the UK here.

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