Mass eviction of civilians from Gaza City ‘morally unjustifiable’, says minister

Forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee Gaza City in the face of a threatened takeover by Israeli forces has been branded “morally unjustifiable, wholly disproportionate and utterly counterproductive” by a UK foreign minister.

Speaking in Parliament, Baroness Chapman of Darlington warned the mass displacement of civilians risked breaching international humanitarian law.

The Labour frontbencher also repeated the British Government’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state later this month unless Israel moves to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire and revives the prospect of a two-state solution.

Israel has stepped up its military offensive in Gaza City to take control of what it argues is Hamas’s last remaining stronghold.

‘Forced displacement’

Responding to the Israeli government’s plans, Lady Chapman said: “Palestinian territory must not be reduced in the conduct of this war, and the forced displacement of people risks breaching international humanitarian law.

“The planned displacement of so many Gazans is morally unjustifiable, wholly disproportionate and utterly counterproductive.

“On July 29, the Prime Minister announced the UK’s intention for a Palestinian state to be recognised by UNGA (the UN General Assembly) if Israel did not take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commit to long-term peace.”

Pressing the minister, campaigning Labour peer Lord Dubs said: “We all look with horror at the policies of the Israeli Government to displace the population of Gaza City, to bomb them into submission or to starve them into submission. It is appalling in the 21st century to see this going on.

“Can we please toughen up the Government’s policy, impose further sanctions and, if a leading Israeli politician comes to Britain, protest at what the Israeli government are doing?

“I believe that it is without the support of the majority of the people of Israel.”

In reply, Lady Chapman said: “The UK Government have taken many steps – unprecedented, extraordinary steps – which are appropriate given the situation that we see on the ground in Gaza and, increasingly, in the West Bank.

“Our position is clear. The UN General Assembly is now days away. We continue to make our assessment on the decision that we will be taking in New York at the end of this month.”

Legal criteria

Tory shadow foreign minister Lord Callanan questioned the legal criteria on which the Government would recognise a Palestinian state.

Lady Chapman said: “We will make our decision when the time comes in accordance with the principles that we have laid out. We will explain fully the rationale for that decision at the time.

“I think that people can see the reasons for us getting to the place that we have.”

Conservative former defence minister Lord Soames of Fletching said: “Given the general consensus that the displacement of the Palestinian people is in itself a war crime, will the Government now take the opportunity to place before the House all the assistance that we give to the state of Israel now, so that harder decisions can be taken on what sanctions must be imposed to prevent this further appalling activity?”

Lady Chapman said: “We continue to engage with Israel, and I think that is right, because that is the right way to have some influence, difficult though that undoubtedly is at the moment.

“We have taken the decision to withdraw arms licences to Israel, and even before we did that, less than 1% of the arms used by Israel in this conflict would ever have come from the UK.

“We have made sanctions decisions against members of the Israeli Cabinet, and we continue, of course, to consider further measures as may be necessary.

“For now, the focus is on the UN General Assembly in a matter of weeks, where a very significant position may be taken on Palestinian recognition.”