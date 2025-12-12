Massive cannabis operation discovered at former M&S store

A massive cannabis operation which had the capability to become the “largest ever” of its kind in south Wales has been discovered at a former Marks and Spencer store.

The discovery in Neath came as a result of intelligence gathered by the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Suspicious activity had been reported around the former Marks and Spencer shop on Green Street which had been vacant since its closure on May 18 2024.

While on patrol, a 34-year-old man was spotted acting suspiciously and was stopped by the officers, then arrested shortly after on suspicion of burglary.

Officers, alongside specialist resources, then searched the building, locating a number of large commercial rooms which appeared to be in the early stages of being converted into a cannabis cultivation.

There was no cannabis or controlled substance present due to the disruption early in the preparatory phase.

The man was then further arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis. He remains in police custody.

Inspector Ryan Davies said: “This outcome was the result of some great partnership working between the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), intelligence from the local community, and support from local authority partners.

“The investigation required a dynamic approach during the busiest period within the heart of the town centre.

“It resulted in officers quickly disrupting and shutting down what would have had the potential to be a cannabis factory on an industrial scale, worth millions of pounds in criminality.

“This scale of criminality could have had a significant impact on the local community, and often exploits young or vulnerable people to take the risk, while others receive the benefits.

“I would like to thank the residents of Neath for their support and co-operation during the police activity in the busy town centre. I encourage anyone who has concerns in their local community to report it to your local NPT so they can take action.”