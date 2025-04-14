Massive food quarter opens at one of Wales’ biggest shopping centres

A new multi-million pound food quarter has opened at one of Wales’ most popular shopping locations.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend has announced the grand opening of its brand-new Food Quarter, offering a diverse culinary experience for shoppers just in time for the Easter holidays. The Food Quarter significantly expands the centre’s dining options, providing a delicious complement to its retail and dinning offering.

“We are incredibly excited to open our new Food Quarter, offering our visitors an even wider range of dining options.” said Hayden Tucker, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend. “In a bid to deliver continued value through our unmatched shopping offering, the new dining destination will enhance a day out experience for families, individuals and couples alike. This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing an exceptional day out, and guests can now enjoy both our enhanced brand line-up and a premium dining experience.”

The multi-million-pound development features a modernised style with a bright design and fresh fit out to welcome four new restaurants.

“The development has brought not only a refreshed look to the Designer Outlet but has created 100+ new job opportunities for the local community – within the construction team itself and restaurant staffing,” added Hayden.

The new Food Quarter features a selection of popular restaurants, including McDonald’s, Chopstix, Nando’s and Slim Chickens. These new additions join a line-up of existing restaurants, including Wagamama, Mowgli’s, Zizzi, Five Guys, Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Greggs and more.

To celebrate the launch and the Easter holidays, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend will host an opening event with daily entertainment from Monday 14th April until Friday 27th April.

For those seeking fun and FREE family activities this Easter, Bridgend Designer Outlet has laid on an array of brilliant entertainment. The spectacular Turbo and Dai will be performing in the centre on 14th, 17th, 22nd and 25th April – with the centre urging visitors to stop by to experience their breakdancing show.

Additionally, Bridgend Designer Outlet will also be hosting Crazy Faces Face Painting on 15th-16th and 23rd-24th April. Plus, there will be performances from DJs and bands throughout the period.

For more information visit https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-bridgend

