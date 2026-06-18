‘Massive relief’ for teen after shock school closure threw A-level future into doubt

Nation Cymru staff

A north Wales mum has spoken of her “massive relief” after finding a new school for her daughter whose A-level studies were thrown into doubt.

Freya Brown, 17, was among the 107 pupils left stunned when the independent St Gerard’s School in Bangor made the shock announcement recently it was closing at the end of the academic year.

With her final year of sixth form approaching, the Anglesey teenager faced weeks of uncertainty before securing a place at St David’s College, a boarding and day school in Llandudno.

Her mum, Joanne, said the move has kept her education on track and given them peace of mind ahead of a crucial year of exams.

She praised St David’s College for the reassuring support it’s given the family through weeks of uncertainty and worry.

The teenager is one of up to a dozen students who could be moving there following the closure announcement.

St Gerard’s School revealed the introduction of VAT on fees, the loss of charitable status, and a rise in National

Insurance contributions as well as other rising costs mean the school, founded in 1917 was no longer viable.

Freya only joined St Gerard’s in January, with her family assuming she would be able to complete her A-levels in politics, English literature and history there.

Joanne, who works with the NHS, said: “It is quite a pivotal moment for us as a family and the closure just set in a bit of a panic. “It has been a difficult time, really challenging and there has been a lot of uncertainty. It’s been quite scary.

“Freya is in Year 12, the first year of her A-levels, so it is such a crucial time for her education.

“It was very disappointing to be told St Gerard’s was closing, it is such a sad set of circumstances.”

St David’s College will be employing two St Gerard’s School members of staff from September to help the students who come from the Bangor school to transition easily.

Dr Trudie Tough will take up a role as an English teacher and chaplain while Matthew Owen will ensure continuity for St Gerard’s School sixth formers who are studying A-level politics and history, including Freya.

Joanne said: “Freya will be able to continue with all her A-level subjects, which is great.

“It is just massive relief that we have something in place and that Freya is happy and confident about going into that final year, which we know is stressful enough.

“We just want to give absolute credit to St David’s for sorting this out and doing it so quickly as well.

“We are absolutely confident now that her education is in safe hands.

“They have offered such fantastic support to us and have kept Freya’s A-levels on track.

“It is an opportunity to join a larger family at St David’s and Freya seems really happy and optimistic, she has visited and she is really excited.

“One of the reasons we have chosen St David’s is the amazing effort and support they have put in place to put the children and their journey first.

“We really appreciate that we have that security now going into the summer break and knowing September is okay.”

According to Freya, she and her classmates were stunned when they were told St Gerard’s was closing.

She said: “I was a bit shocked because it just came out of nowhere, it was very unexpected.

“But my group didn’t have much time to think about it and process it because we had an AS exam the next day.

“We just had to park the news for a bit because we had the exam to prioritise but after the exam we were all crying together.

“I’m very happy that we have got it all sorted now for me to go to St David’s.

“Everybody was so lovely when I went on a taster day to St David’s. They have been a really great help.

“It is definitely such a huge relief to know where I will be in September.”

St David’s College headmaster Andrew Russell said up to a dozen students from St Gerard’s School could be transferring to his school.

The school will be putting on a dedicated direct school bus service from Holyhead.

He said: “We were all devastated to hear St Gerard’s was closing because we have such a strong and long-lasting relationship with them.

“I used to take the football team to St Gerard’s or St Gerard’s would come here, and I have known the headmaster Campbell Harrison for a long time.

“My wife Kate, who works here as a teacher, and I had a few sleepless nights just empathising deeply about the plight of the St Gerard’s parents and students and teachers.”

Mr Russell said St David’s College was a major employer in the area and had 65 academic staff and about 40 ancillary staff.

Part of the reason St Gerard’s families were looking at St David’s College for their child’s education was its strong financial position.

He said: “What I always say to my parents is that we are completely transparent and open, and that is reflected in our published accounts which show the strength of our finances – our accounts have always been stable.

“For peace of mind, I would encourage any parent considering a school to do their own due diligence.

“We have had 61 incredible years here and we want that to carry on forever and our financial viability ensures our future.”

St David’s College bursar Nicola McDonald added: “The independent school sector is undoubtedly facing challenges, including the impact of VAT on fees, rising costs and wider economic pressures.

“However, St David’s is in a strong position because of careful financial management, prudent long-term planning and a clear strategic direction.”