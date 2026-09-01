Mathew Pritchard responds to attack from ‘Queer Vegan’ over puppy photo

Nation Cymru staff

A ‘queer vegan’ content creator has come under fire after claiming that outspoken activist Mathew Prichard is not vegan after he shared a photo of himself with a friend’s puppy.

In a seemingly innocuous post, Mathew Pritchard – who has been an advocate for veganism and animal rights for over a decade, having become vegan in 2015 after watching the documentary Cowspiracy and adopting his dog, Lemmy – shared a photo of himself holding a puppy which belonged to a friend.

Condemning the post from the Dirty Sanchez star and author of the Dirty Vegan Cookbooks series, Queer Vegan shared: “Another plant based celebrity who believes he can support animal exploitation in other areas and it be perfectly fine to call himself vegan.

“Vegans don’t support the continued exploitation of animals and exclusively believe in adopting companion animals and spaying and neutering until there are none left.

“This is not a controversial opinion or fact and yet I have aggressively been told to p*ss off. I met Pritchard once. He was nice. It’s a shame he’s just like everyone else in reality……”

Queer Vegan went on further: “Remember that buying animals is not consistent with veganism and that you should rescue if you care about helping animals and ending the domestication paradigm.”

To which Pritchard replied, simply: “P*ss off with your righteous lectures.”

Cardiff-born Mathew, or Pritch as he is known, gained notoriety for his role in the cult-tv show Dirty Sanchez.

In 2015 he started to look into veganism and once he watched the documentary Cowspiracy and started his veganism journey right there. Ever since, he’s made it his mission to prove to people that just because he was eating and living as a vegan it wasn’t going to make him “weaker” as many warned him it would.

Doubling down on the assumption that Pritchard had bought the dog, rather than simply shared an image of his friend’s new dog – which it hasn’t been revealed is either bought or rescued, Queer Vegan wrote that “he isn’t vegan if he supports breeding and buying animals and he’s lying to vegans and making money off of us. It’s not preaching. It’s veganism babe. Keep up.”

After initially stopping comments on the original post before removing the post from his page, Queer Vegan wrote: “I’ve closed the comments because this is getting out of hand and the messages I’m getting from a very rich man’s followers are verging on hate speech.

“Breeding and buying animals and promoting others who do the same is not a vegan activity and I will continue to call

that out where I see it.”

Responding to the comment from Queer Vegan, the activist and author wrote: “Yesterday, I posted about a lovely dog I spent the day with who reminded me so much of Lemmy. I also shared the reasons why I’m not planning on getting another dog just yet, as so many of you had been asking.

“Unfortunately, someone calling themselves “Queer Vegan” decided to use the comments as an opportunity to lecture me, writing:

“Remember that buying animals is not consistent with veganism and that you should rescue if you care about helping animals and ending the domestication paradigm.”

My response was simply: “P*ss off with your righteous lectures.”

“Why? Because there’s a time and a place for everything, and yesterday’s post was neither the time nor the place for that kind of unsolicited lecture.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think there’s ever a need to approach people with that sort of self righteous attitude.

“Apparently, this guy has now made it his mission to tell people that I’m not vegan. He’s also claimed that I support breeding and buying animals, and even accused me of “making money off us” none of which I have ever said or suggested.

“So, for the record, I’m putting this out there for the honest, decent vegan community who may come across his comments before he attempts to misrepresent me or tarnish my name.

“You’re entitled to your opinions and beliefs, but that doesn’t give you the right to invent things about other people or appoint yourself as the vegan police.

“Make of it what you will. I just wanted to set the record straight.

“Have a good day.”

One commenter added: “You don’t need to explain as most people thought it was out of order. But I can totally understand how upsetting that was yesterday. I have been a vegan for years and sadly you do come across some who like to argue about everything. I try not to bite back but sometimes have, and been blocked for it lol.

“I really hope this doesn’t stop you from posting like you do. Most of us were heartbroken for you with the loss of Lemmy and found yesterday’s post so heartwarming. So keep posting …and keep cwtching puppies!!”

Another shared: “He sounds like the sort of vegan that even other vegans roll their eyes at.”

Slingshot

Matt Pritchard recently took part in a powerful new campaign urging the public not to buy food from ‘stinking, dirty, shit-dumping factory farms’.

The campaign from Slingshot UK stars Pritchard alongside comedians Diane Morgan, Jen Brister and Shabaz Ali as well as Doctor Amir Khan.

Project Slingshot is a pressure group designed to operate the way that anti-tobacco campaigns and anti-drink-driving campaigns operated before it: by making it socially, politically and culturally impossible to keep defending reckless, dangerous industries and practices.

The campaign shares: “They told us the labels were honest. They told us the tractor stamp meant something. And they told us the animals were happy.

“More than 85% of meat, milk, and eggs in the UK come from stinking, polluting factory farms. Pigs are being gassed to death. Chickens can’t stand up. And our rivers are full of shit.

“And if the industry doesn’t like what we’re saying, our lawyers are ready and our PR team is excited.”

In the provocative video, the celebrity activists share: “Ever get the feeling you’re being lied to? Gaslit. Told everything’s fine when it very clearly bloody isn’t. Same. Same. Same. Same.

“We all want to make good choices for ourselves and our families. So we reach for the cheerful packager. Happy animals in green fields. High welfare. Trust the tractor. But behind the buzzwords, cartoons and stamps of assurance lies this truth.

“More than 85% of farmed animals in the UK come from stinking, dirty, shit-dumping factory farms. And when chickens can’t stand up, pigs are being gassed to death, our rivers are full of factory farm shit and your Sunday roast comes with a side of antibiotics.

“It’s time to take a stand. So we’re turning on the lights. Loading the slingshot and taking aim at the ruthless. Money grabbing corporations. Because this isn’t just a few bad apples. It’s the whole fucking orchard.

“We see big agriculture’s claims. We see its lies. We’re not agriculture’s claims. We see its lies. We’re not buying it anymore. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it. I certainly fucking don’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Slingshot UK (@slingshot_uk)

One of the key aims in the campaign is to bring to light the secretive practice of slaughtering pigs in gas chambers.

In a series of ads from Project Slingshot challenge the industry’s claims that CO2 gassing qualifies as “humane slaughter”.

In England and Wales, 90% of pigs are slaughtered inside CO2 gas chambers, which according to a 2025 report by a government advisory body, causes severe pain, fear, anxiety, and respiratory distress. The government’s ​​December 2025 animal welfare strategy announced a phase-out of CO₂ gassing for pigs, but Project Slingshot, the group behind the campaign, believes the commitment is little more than hot air. They have accused the government of capitulating to an industry driven by profits, not welfare.

Sign the petition to ban the use of CO2 gas chambers for pigs.

Find out more about factory farming and its impact on humans, animals and the environment.

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