May elections not a time for protest votes, says First Minister

The First Minister has urged voters not to treat the May elections as a protest against Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Baroness Eluned Morgan said the Prime Minister is “not on the ballot paper” in Wales, where Labour has led the devolved government since it was established.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Lady Morgan refused to say whether she thinks Sir Keir is a “good” prime minister.

She said: “What I’m saying to the people of Wales is that he’s not on the ballot paper, that is not what people will be voting for in May.

“This is not an election, this is not an opportunity for a free hit against the UK Government.

“This is not a time for protest votes.

“The things that matter here is who is going to deliver those services that people rely on in Wales, and the fact is that people will have a choice.

“They’ll have a choice between the chaos that Reform will offer, the pipe dreams that Plaid (Cymru) will offer, which will be a road to independence.”

Labour has been in power in Wales in some form for more than 25 years, since the Senedd was established in 1999.

But May’s elections are also likely to bring an end to this period of Welsh electoral dominance, should opinion polling be believed.

The First Minister previously said there are “a number of reasons” why her party is performing poorly in the polls.

“We know that there’s a challenge ahead,” she added.