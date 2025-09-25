Mayor blasts WRU for threatening Scarlets’ survival

Martin Shipton

Llanelli town mayor Andrew Bragoli has blasted the Welsh Rugby Union’s proposed shake-up of regional rugby which threatens the existence of the Scarlets.

Councillor Bragoli, a lifelong Scarlets supporter who describes the legendary late Phil Bennett as his ‘idol and hero’, attacked the WRU as ‘clueless’.

”They have mismanaged regional rugby in Wales in general. They haven’t helped the grass roots teams like Furnace, Trimsaran, Felinfoel, Llanegennech, Tumble, and Tenby,’ he said.

In a rare public mayoral intervention, councillor Bragoli said: “I have to speak out on behalf of the whole of Llanelli. The WRU haven’t looked after the regions, Scarlets, Ospreys, Cardiff and the Dragons, so the national team is now suffering because the WRU are clueless. We don’t want to see any region disappear.

“The WRU have been very narrow sighted. While the national team was successful they were happy and the money was flowing in, with a full national stadium,’ said councillor Bragoli.

“But they have got to realise that those players have to start somewhere and it’s at the grass roots, and then into regional rugby.

“They don’t just become international players overnight.”

English league

Cllr Bragoli said he felt the best way forward would be for the three main regions – Scarlets, Ospreys and Cardiff – to play in the English league, with the Dragons remaining in the URC.

“Nothing in Welsh rugby has the passion of Scarlets versus Ospreys. We must both survive. And other big derby games against the likes of Bristol, Bath and Gloucester would boost attendances and bring a lot of atmosphere and rivalry with many travelling fans,” said Cllr Bragoli, who has attended over 1,000 Scarlets games,

He urged “as many local people as possible” to join the Save Our Scarlets march from the memorial posts at Sandy Water Park to Parc y Scarlets to demonstrate the “essential heart and soul the region has in Llanelli” for the home match with Munster this Saturday, leaving at 1pm.

Fellow town councillor Shaun Greaney, said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Scarlets in this battle. We cannot allow the demise of the Scarlets. It’s unthinkable – it would be an act of cultural and sporting vandalism on a near criminal scale.

‘Our area cannot afford the economic decimation the loss of 400 plus jobs directly employed and in the supply chain would mean.”

Total opposition

Town council leader David Darkin said: “Our council has written to the WRU in the strongest terms stating our total opposition to its proposals. The council has voted unanimously to do everything in our power to help the campaign. Our position reflects the love the town has for the Scarlets. The region is part of our very identity.”

Nearly 5,500 people have signed the online petition calling for the WRU to support Scarlets’ survival in west Wales.

The petition states: “Growing up in west Wales, Scarlets has always been much more than just a rugby team to us – it’s a cornerstone of our community, a symbol of local pride, and a source of inspiration for young athletes throughout the region.

“The potential loss of the Scarlets, a team with such a rich history and passionate fanbase, is not just a matter of sports, it is a blow to cultural and communal identity here in West Wales.

“The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) must recognise the significance of the Scarlets, not only for its contributions to Welsh rugby but also for its impact on local communities.

“The team has fostered countless talents, bringing them into the spotlight on national and international stages.

‘”In the face of adversities and financial challenges, the Scarlets remain a beacon for our youth, showing them that dedication and hard work can yield results.”

Economic driver

The petition adds that rugby in Wales is an economic driver, with Sport Wales estimating that the sport contributes more than £200m annually to the Welsh economy, supporting 4,100 jobs.

“The Scarlets are an integral part of this ecosystem, drawing fans from across regions, stimulating local businesses, and encouraging community projects.

“Striking the Scarlets from the fabric of west Wales’ life would mean not only a loss of heritage but also a severe economic and social impact.

“Thousands of fans would lose their connection to the local sports scene, and budding athletes would be stripped of an opportunity to learn and grow in a professional rugby environment.”

The town council has commissioned buses to ferry local choirs to the stadium to add to the matchday atmosphere.

A bumper crowd is expected and there will be renditions of Sospan Fach and Yma O Hyd sung before the game and a festival of events around the Stadium before and after the match.

Scarlets heritage director Rupert Moon will start the march to Parc y Scarlets. The route will take in Llanelli Town Centre, the Lliedi ward and Halfway Hotel.