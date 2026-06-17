Mayor hires security guards following racist threats

Martin Shipton

A town’s first Black Mayor felt compelled to hire security guards to protect himself following racist threats made to him in advance of an annual historic ceremony.

During this historic event, the Mayor of the town and the Admiral of the Port of Haverfordwest travel in a water-borne procession to the White Stone at the town’s riverside boundary to exercise the town’s fishery rights.

The ceremony, known as the Beating of the Bounds, has roots that go back to medieval times when parishes reaffirmed their boundaries by proceeding round them and stopping to beat and bless each marker.

Cllr Randell Thomas-Turner is this year’s Mayor of Haverfordwest, the county town of Pembrokeshire.

He was reluctant to discuss the specific nature of the threats made against him, but he issued a statement that said: “The council does not tolerate racism, discrimination, harassment or threatening behaviour of any kind.

“Any specific matters relating to individual councillors are personal matters and, where appropriate, are being dealt with by the relevant authorities. It would therefore not be appropriate for the council or the Mayor to comment further.

“As Mayor of Haverfordwest, I am committed to our town with pride, dedication and service.”

It is understood that the matter has been referred to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Earlier the town council issued a statement saying: “Haverfordwest Town Council is aware of queries regarding the presence of security personnel at the recent Beating of the Bounds event.

“The council can confirm that the security arrangements were arranged privately by the mayor, Councillor Randell Thomas-Turner, and were not commissioned by the council. The decision was taken by the Mayor as a personal precaution in response to safety concerns arising from matters connected with his role as a councillor, and all associated costs were met privately by him.

“The presence of security personnel should not be interpreted as an indication of any specific threat to the event, its participants or members of the public attending. The event proceeded safely and successfully, and there were no incidents or concerns during the day.

“The council remains committed to ensuring that all its civic events are welcoming, inclusive and family friendly occasions. Appropriate planning and risk management arrangements are undertaken for all public events, and residents and visitors can continue to attend them with confidence.

“While the security arrangements were a personal matter for the Mayor, the council recognises the importance of supporting the wellbeing and safety of all elected members and staff. The council condemns all forms of abuse, intimidation and threatening behaviour directed towards those serving their communities. Respectful public discourse is fundamental to local democracy, but there is no place for conduct that seeks to harass, threaten or intimidate others.

“The council thanks everyone who attended and contributed to another successful Beating of the Bounds, celebrating Haverfordwest’s rich history, traditions and community spirit.”

Significance

When elected Mayor earlier this year, Cllr Thomas-Turner said he was “honoured” to accept the nomination, describing it as a moment that would stay with him forever.

He also highlighted the significance of the appointment, saying he was set to become the town’s first Mayor of colour and the youngest in a century.

The councillor said his election represented more than a personal achievement, adding that it reflected “progress, representation, and the power of community.”

Long serving Plaid Cymru Pembrokeshire county councillor Michael Williams, who represents Tenby, said: “I find what has happened appalling but sadly not surprising. I’m afraid that because of the rise of the likes of Reform and Restore racists feel emboldened to express their racist views publicly.

“The fact that we’ve reached this point reflects a failure of politics in the UK. To hear that such things are going on in Pembrokeshire is an absolute disgrace. Those responsible should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.”