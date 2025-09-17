‘Meals on wheels’ drug dealer jailed for more than four years

A key figure in a Wolverhampton-based gang has been jailed for more than four years for running a County Line drug operation into north Wales.

Kai Bell, 24, of Cardowen Place, Wolverhampton, appeared at Mold Crown Court for sentencing after previously admitting charges relating to the supply of Class A drugs.

Bell was involved in the distribution of both heroin and crack cocaine in the Denbighshire area, as part of the ‘Meech Line’—a County Line network that also operated within the West Midlands.

His imprisonment follows a six-week investigation into the Meech Line’s activity by the North Wales Police Central Priority Crime Team.

‘Meals on wheels’

The drugs line was found to have operated within Denbighshire between April and July 2025, with Bell routinely travelling into north Wales after sending out messages to local Class A drug users.

Buyers referred to the Meech Line as ‘meals on wheels’, with Bell likening himself to a fast-food delivery service in messages sent to customers.

North Wales Police investigators were able to gather evidence linking Bell to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between 23 April and 31 July 2025.

As part of a joint operation between North Wales Police and West Midlands Police, Bell was arrested during a dawn raid at his home in Wolverhampton on 30 July.

He was subsequently charged and remanded into custody.

Bladed weapons

Items recovered from Bell’s home address included the Meech Line phone handset, 221 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, bladed weapons, and more than £2,000 in cash.

Following his guilty plea at an earlier remand hearing, Bell’s sentence was reduced by the judge from six years and six months.

Detective Constable Chris Wynne said: “We relentlessly pursue those who cause daily harm to our communities.

“We will continue to make North Wales a hostile environment for those who seek to engage in criminal activity via the supply of illegal drugs.

“Our commitment to working with neighbouring forces across borders highlights our pursuit of those who distribute drugs as part of Organised Crime Groups and in this case dismantling the operations of a County Line which was impacting Rhyl and surrounding areas.

“We respond robustly to community intelligence and anybody with information about drug supply in North Wales is encouraged to contact police via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”