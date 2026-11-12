Mechanic buys Pembrokeshire garage where he started as an apprentice

Nation.Cymru staff

A Pembrokeshire mechanic has bought the garage where he began his career as an apprentice, with the backing of a £140,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales.

Aled James worked at Newport Garage Services while completing his apprenticeship before gaining further experience elsewhere in the motor industry. He has now returned as the owner of the business, which provides vehicle repairs, servicing, MOT tests, tyres and diagnostics for customers in the area.

Mr James runs the garage day to day alongside his mother, Debbie James, an accountant with a background in finance and business management. She looks after the garage’s finances and administration.

“I started here as an apprentice, so getting the chance to come back and take ownership of the business means a great deal to me,” Mr James said.

“I already knew the garage and could see the opportunity to build on what was already an established local business. When the chance came to buy it, Mum and I knew it was something we wanted to pursue, and the support from the Development Bank of Wales helped us turn that opportunity into reality.”

Since the takeover, the pair have installed an updated electronic MOT testing station and begun expanding the range of services the garage offers.

“For me personally, it’s exciting to have gone from learning the trade here as an apprentice to now having the chance to take the business forward,” Mr James said.

Nakeja Howell, a portfolio officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said Mr James brought technical experience and first-hand knowledge of the garage, while his mother brought experience in finance and business management.

“Our £140,000 loan has enabled them to complete the purchase and put their plans for the business into practice,” she said.

The loan came from the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund, which is financed by the Welsh Government. The fund offers loans and other forms of finance from £25,000 to £10 million, with terms of up to 15 years.

The Development Bank of Wales, which is owned by the Welsh Government, was established in 2017. It says it has invested more than £1.1 billion in more than 5,000 businesses and property developers in Wales since then.