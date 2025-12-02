Medal success for largest ever Team Wales at WorldSkills UK

This week marked a milestone for Wales as it hosted the WorldSkills UK National Finals for the first time, fielding the highest number of Welsh competitors ever.

Following the Team Wales Torch Relay, which travelled the length and breadth of Wales, the WorldSkills UK National Finals brought together over 400 of the UK’s apprentices and learners to compete for the title of best in their trade.

From 26th – 28th November, competitions took place across five venues in south Wales, covering over 40 skill areas from engineering, construction and digital to hospitality and the creative industries.

The official results were announced during a medal ceremony at ICC Wales on Friday, 28 November, where Team Wales secured a total of 57 medals, and ranked high in the league table in the top 10 educational institutions across the UK.

Of these, Team Wales achieved 8 Gold, 9 Silver, 13 Bronze and 12 Highly Commended medals. The team also did well in Foundation Skills competitions, securing an additional 15 medals.

Meanwhile in Milton Keynes, nine Welsh heat-winners competed in the SkillBuild National Finals, bringing home a silver and a bronze medal both in Wall and Floor Tiling. Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board, SkillBuild is the largest multi-trade skills competition in the UK for construction trainees and apprentices.

This year, Wales was represented at WorldSkills UK by a total of 122 competitors, the highest number the nation has ever had. Welsh competitors made up around 30% of all entrants across the UK, reflecting the impact of investment in training and facilities across the country.

Robert Jones, gold medallist in Aircraft Maintenance, said: “After taking Gold at Skills Competition Wales and Silver at Nationals, I was determined to go for Gold this time. The experience has been invaluable – it’s helped me evaluate my skills, improve through feedback, and push myself to the next level.

“Representing Wales makes me so proud, and my goal now is to keep developing and hopefully travel with work to showcase my skills around the world.”

Anisa Abdin, highly commended in the Beauty Therapy competition, said: “Competing at the WorldSkills UK finals is something I never imagined. A year ago, I wouldn’t have believed I’d be here. It has pushed me to aim higher and maintain high standards, and it’s helped me grow so much in confidence. Having this achievement on my CV will make a huge difference for my future.

“My dream now is to progress to Level 4 and one day open my own salon – this experience has shown me that anything is possible.”

Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said: “I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Team Wales on their outstanding success at this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals.

“Hosting the Finals for the first time has been a proud moment for our nation, and the achievements of our competitors highlight their dedication and the exceptional quality of vocational talent we have here in Wales.

“We’re committed to supporting the next generation, creating opportunities for them to broaden their horizons and achieve world-class recognition. Congratulations again to every competitor and to the tutors, employers and families who supported them throughout this incredible journey.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, said: “Congratulations to all those who participated in the WorldSkills UK national competitions.

“They have demonstrated their skills at the highest level and these exceptional young people represent the future of our economy. They are the new generation of highflyers that will give UK employers a competitive edge.

“Our competitions, based on global standards, play a vital role in developing the skills that will drive investment, create jobs, and fuel economic growth.”

WorldSkills UK together with the Welsh Government and Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales welcomed employers, industry experts from across the world and representatives from the UK’s education and training sector to watch the national finals in action.

Competitions in Wales begin at a regional level with Skills Competition Wales, coordinated by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, and progress to national and international WorldSkills stages.

Medallists at WorldSkills UK now have the chance to join Squad UK and represent their country at future global WorldSkills competitions.

For more information on WorldSkills UK and SkillBuild, and how to start your journey as a competitor, tutor or employer in Wales, visit their site here.