Medical technology firm completes £24m expansion at Welsh site

Nation.Cymru staff

A medical technology company has completed a £24 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in south Wales, increasing production capacity for one of its advanced wound dressing products.

Convatec has officially opened a new production line at its site in Rhymney following a multi-year investment programme.

The company said the expansion will increase production of its Hydrofiber wound care material, which is used in a range of dressings designed to treat chronic and complex wounds.

The technology has been used in almost 1.5 billion Aquacel dressings sold worldwide over the past 30 years.

The Rhymney factory has operated since 1986 and employs around 100 people. Staff at the site produce more than 350 tonnes of Hydrofiber material each year, which is exported as part of wound care products sold in around 90 countries.

Convatec employs around 650 people across its UK manufacturing operations, with its other main production site based in Deeside, north Wales.

The latest investment follows the company’s announcement last year that it plans to invest more than £500 million in UK research and development over the next decade, including a new research and development hub in Manchester.

Tanja Dormels, President of Advanced Wound Care at Convatec, said: “For nearly four decades, our Rhymney team has built deep expertise and world-class manufacturing capability, and this expansion is a testament to their skill, dedication and pride in serving patients.

“By strengthening production in the UK, we can reach more people around the world with trusted wound care solutions, while keeping that expertise firmly rooted in Rhymney and the wider UK life sciences ecosystem.”

‘Vote of confidence’

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney MP Nick Smith, who attended the opening ceremony, said: “The completion of Convatec’s multi-year investment of over £24 million is a significant vote of confidence in UK and Welsh manufacturing and in the talented people who work at this site.

“Convatec is one of many firms supporting a stronger future for the life sciences sector in Wales, which in turn is benefiting patients across the UK.”

Hydrofiber technology is used in several of the company’s wound care products. According to Convatec, the material absorbs wound fluid and forms a gel designed to help maintain conditions that promote healing.