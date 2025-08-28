Medicines regulator approves first new antibiotic for UTIs in almost 30 years

Regulators have given a new antibiotic the green light to treat urinary tract infections (UTIs) for the first time in almost three decades.

Gepotidacin, also known as Blujepa, can be used by women in the UK who suffer recurring infections, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

The drug’s active ingredient also makes it more difficult for bacteria to become resistant to treatment, which is crucial in tackling antibiotic resistance.

A UTI is a bladder infection, usually caused by bacteria like E.coli, and they are much more common in women than men.

Symptoms include a burning sensation while peeing, a high temperature, tummy and back pain, and needing to pee more than usual.

Uncomplicated

The MHRA has approved gepotidacin to treat uncomplicated UTIs in females over the age of 12 and weigh at least 40kg.

It works by blocking two bacterial enzymes, preventing the bacteria from replicating.

Trials suggest gepotidacin is just as effective as nitrofurantoin, the frontline antibiotic currently used to treat uncomplicated UTIs.

Julian Beach, interim executive director of healthcare quality and access at the MHRA, said: “Keeping patients safe and enabling their access to high quality, safe and effective medicines are key priorities for us.

“As the first new type of oral antibiotic to treat uncomplicated UTIs to be approved in nearly three decades, gepotidacin provides a new treatment option for women facing recurrent infections that can severely impact daily life.

“The antibiotic’s targeted mechanism of action makes it more difficult for bacteria to develop treatment resistance – a crucial factor as drug-resistant bacteria are increasingly on the rise globally.”

Cost effectiveness

It is recommended that patients take two gepotidacin twice a day for five days, around every 12 hours.

Before it is prescribed on the NHS, the drug’s cost-effectiveness will be evaluated by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

