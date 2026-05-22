Medieval murder mysteries and bubble magic at Welsh castles this half term

Cadw has unveiled its “jam-packed” programme of family-friendly half-term events at castles, abbeys and historic monuments across Wales.

Running from Saturday 23 to Sunday 31 May, the wide range of events include immersive experiences, interactive workshops and hands‑on activities designed to bring Welsh history to life.

Chief Executive of Cadw, Kate Roberts, said: “May half term is the perfect chance for families to get out and explore the incredible history on their doorstep in Wales.

“This year’s programme has been designed to be hands-on, engaging and genuinely fun, giving visitors of all ages the chance to connect our nation’s past and spend quality time together outdoors.

“With children going free with any adult membership, it’s a great-value option for families planning a few days out over the holidays.

“Cadw members enjoy unlimited access to over 130 historic locations across Wales, alongside a range of exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever to discover something new.”

Highlights from the half term line up include:

South Wales

Chepstow Castle Bingo

Saturday 23 May – Sunday 31 May, 10am – 4pm

Visitors to the historic grounds of Chepstow Castle can search for clues in this family-friendly bingo challenge. Full of fascinating facts and suitable for all ages.

Jewels of the Legion Children’s Trail at Caerleon Roman Baths

Saturday 23 May – Sunday 31 May, 10am –4pm

Follow the children’s trail to discover how Romans used jewels as a symbol of style and status, then trace the remarkable story behind the 88 gemstones uncovered by archaeologists in ancient bathhouse drains after slipping from their owners centuries ago.

Medieval Murder Mystery at Raglan Castle

Sunday 24 – Monday 25 May, 11am-3.30pm

Uncover secrets and solve a chilling crime in this immersive Medieval Murder Mystery at one of Wales’ mightiest castles. Visitors will become detectives to gather clues and piece together the truth – with prizes for those who solve the mystery.

Medieval Music Day Tintern Abbey

Saturday 30 May – Sunday 31 May 10am-4pm

Experience the romantic melodies of troubadour love songs and sacred compositions dedicated to the Virgin Mary in an immersive experience. Visitors can see historic instruments up close and hear them brought to life.

North Wales

Castle Garrison and Red Dragon Archers at Castell Caernarfon

Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May 10am – 4pm

Visitors to Castell Caernarfon can enjoy a range of fun activities including medieval skills with the Castle Garrison or trying their hand at archery with the Red Dragon Archers.

Men at Arms at Beaumaris Castle

Saturday 23 – Monday 25 May, 10am – 5pm

Beaumaris Castle will come alive as fighting knights take over and roaming musicians bring history to life. Visitors can train in the Knight’s School, try sword fighting and watch live combat displays alongside jester-led circus skills, storytelling, traditional crafts and living history demonstrations.

Plantagenets at Castell Harlech

Saturday 23 – Monday 25 May, 11am-4pm

With demonstrations of horse and accoutrements, archery displays and dances and musicians, visitors can meet the medieval Plantagenets at Castell Harlech for a living history experience across the bank holiday weekend.

West Wales

Strata Florida Abbey Craft Fayre

Sunday 24 May 11am – 3pm

On Whit Sunday, Strata Florida Abbey will host a vibrant craft fayre featuring local arts, crafts and produce, alongside family-friendly activities, guided tours and more.

Rainbow Gecko Bubbleman at Laugharne Castle

Sat 30 May – Sun 31 May 2026 11am – 4pm

Bubbleman and the Bubble Faerie will bring a playful dose of magic to the day with their fully interactive bubble performances, featuring giant bubbles, bubble animals and even frozen creations. Visitors of all ages can learn new tricks and take home their own bubble‑filled memories.

Mid Wales

Tretower’s Adventure Trail at Tretower Court and Castle

Saturday 23 May and Sunday 31 May 10am – 4.30pm

A playful mystery awaits as visitors hunt for tiny secret doors hidden throughout the house and gardens. Each discovery reveals a glimpse into medieval life.

Other events across Cadw’s historic locations include:

South Wales

North Wales

Mid-Wales

West Wales

For those looking to take advantage of the events available during May half-term, a Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales. Children go free with any adult membership.

A selection of Cadw’s most fascinating historic places – including Castell Oxwich, Castell Cilgerran, Rhug Chapel and Llangar Old Parish Church – will also be open for guided tours throughout the summer. Find out more on Cadw’s site here.