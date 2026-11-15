Medieval Welsh castle gets green light for new holiday lodges

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A medieval castle in the Welsh countryside is set to add dozens of holiday lodges and a new all-weather car park with more than 300 spaces.

Foreland Enterprises Limited has received the go-ahead from Vale of Glamorgan Castle to build 79 holiday lodges, 11 touring pitches, and 12 bell-tent pitches.

This is in addition to a 350-space all-weather car park, a live events field, and the regularisation of seasonal attraction areas.

Examples of events that could take place on the field are agricultural shows, car shows, jousting events, and polo matches.

Outline planning permission was also granted for a central hub with education, interpretation, guest, restaurant, and retail services as well as a new estate office and storage.

According to a document attached to the application, visitors to the new development are expected to generate £6.5m, with a further £2.9m generated through “indirect and induced effects”.

In total, it is estimated that the economic impact of the development on the local area will be £9.4m.

The application states: “As the proposed development is needed to facilitate the continued restoration and long-term upkeep of Fonmon Castle and Estate, these proposals are first and foremost, and ultimately, seeking to preserve the built heritage of a Grade I-listed building and historic park and garden in the Vale of Glamorgan.”

It adds: “The proposals will also enhance the built heritage by creating facilities that will grow the attraction, and fulfil the vision of becoming a nationally-significant heritage attraction.”

Lack of income and inadequate maintenance and upkeep funds to maintain the castle was called the “most significant risk” to the grounds.

During the meeting to approve the work no councillors objected to the application.

Cllr Mark Wilson called it a “really good application” and said the economic benefits it would generate are “enormous”.

He added that Fonmon Castle “really needs that money”.

However the application did attract some objections, primarily about the potential traffic impact.

One person wrote: “There would be inadequate car parking for such a huge development and large events business.

“The adjoining roads are already heavily used, especially leading into Barry, often a huge bottleneck at Weycock Cross.

“The potential for traffic chaos is huge. This would increase air pollution, noise pollution, and environmental damage along the route and into Barry and Cardiff Airport.”

Regarding this, the planning report reads: “The concerns relating to development traffic and congestion raised in representations are noted, however, many of these relate to the use of the existing access via Castle Road.

“The provision of direct access from the B4265 would displace traffic from Castle Road, as well as visitors using the non-signposted route through Fonmon village.

“The proposal would not materially increase traffic volumes through Llancadle as, other than for very localised traffic, the rural roads to the north will not be a convenient route.”