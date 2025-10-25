Meet the hopeful contestants of S4C’s newest show Bar Hansh

Six young people are about to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience running the first Welsh bar on the strip in Zante, in s4C’s newest show Bar Hansh.

A cash prize of £5000 is up for grabs, and the contestants must work together to keep the drinks flowing and make the bar a success. Each week, the contestants vote to sack one member of the crew.

The boss, Ameer Davies-Rana, will be keeping a close eye on the six as they come to terms with the challenges of running a bar in one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.

Bar Hansh first aired on Friday, 24 October at 21.00 on S4C and will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the morning of Saturday, 25 October.

Spill the tea

After each episode, the Codi’r Bar vodcast will be released, where Actavia and various guests will spill all the tea from Zante.

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner, said: “This original format shows that S4C can compete with fresh and exciting content.

“With colourful characters and their action-packed adventures abroad, the series is sure to grab audiences from the very first episode, as S4C opens the doors to Bar Hansh.”

Contestants

So, who are the lucky six who are about to embark on an unforgettable experience in the Greek sunshine?

Angharad, 23, from Swansea

Angharad works as an eyelash technician and says she is “easily distracted”. “I’m chatty, I’m confident and just a girly girl all over,” she said.

Nel, 20, from Llanuwchllyn

Nel is studying veterinary medicine at Harper Adams University and says her friends would describe her as “annoyingly happy.” “I’m just the most positive person in the world in any kind of situation and I know that can be annoying,” she said.

Rhodri, 21, from Penarth

Rhodri has recently graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Sports Science and describes himself as “creative, confident and natural.” “There’s no Welsh bar on the strip in Zante so I feel really proud to put Wales on the map,” he added.

Ryan, 29, from Anglesey

Ryan owns a florist and events company. “I love telling people what to do – but if someone tells me what to do, there’ll be hell to pay,” he said.

Shay, 26, from Cardiff

Shay is a supply teacher and performer who says he’d throw someone under a bus to win. “I can be really calm, or I can be a lot to deal with. Take me as I come – that’s what I tell everyone,” he said.

Tam, 25, from Llanllyfni

Tam works as a bar manager in Caernarfon and describes herself as a “party animal.” “I really don’t get on with fake people, people who try to put on a persona that’s literally not them just to impress others,” she said.