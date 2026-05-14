Meet the new Welsh Government cabinet: Who’s in, and what are their roles?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Rhun ap Iorwerth has unveiled the first Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government cabinet after becoming Wales’ new First Minister.

It comes following Plaid’s victory at last week’s Senedd election, which has given Mr ap Iorwerth enough seats to form a minority government.

Announcing his new cabinet, the First Minister said: “This cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led.

“United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales.

“Our principles will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand.

“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”

But who are the members chosen to form the next Welsh Government?

Deputy First Minister and cabinet minister for social justice and equality

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Sioned Williams, was first elected to the Senedd in 2021, having previously served the South Wales West region.

In the last Senedd term, Ms Williams was Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for social justice and early years – and chaired four cross-party groups including the group on human rights.

As part of her new cabinet role, she will be responsible for Plaid’s manifesto promises to expand childcare and to implement ‘Cynnal – the Welsh Child Payment’ – a £10 weekly payment to up to 15,000 children aged up to six-years-old in low income households.

Trefnydd, chief whip, and cabinet minister for culture and sport

Heledd Fychan, who was first elected in 2021 to represent South Wales Central, was re-elected in the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr constituency this week.

The first of her three new roles is Trefnydd, or Leader of the House in English. This is the cabinet member who manages Welsh Government business in the Senedd.

The chief whip occupies a similar role, with responsibility for ensuring Welsh Government business can go through the Senedd. Securing the government’s majority in votes on its legislative and policy programmes is a central aspect of the role.

It is not uncommon for the two roles to be held by the same member – Labour’s Julie James and Jane Hutt have both held the two roles simultaneously.

Previously the Plaid Cymru spokesperson for culture, sport, and international affairs, Ms Fychan will also take on the culture and sports brief.

Before entering the Senedd five years ago, Ms Fychan spent 12 years working at the National Museum Wales as head of policy and public affairs, serving on the board of the Museums Association and chairing both its ethics committee and nations committee.

Finance

Former Llywydd, Elin Jones, is the most experienced member of Mr ap Iorwerth’s cabinet, in terms of years spent in the Senedd.

One of just two remaining members from the first-ever term in 1999, Ms Jones has held a variety of roles during her political career, including rural affairs minister during the One Wales coalition (between Labour and Plaid from 2007 to 2011) and most recently the Llywydd.

As the cabinet minister for finance, the Ceredigion Penfro MS will have responsibility over areas such as managing the Welsh Government budget.

Health and care

Plaid’s former health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has been appointed as the cabinet minister for health and care – giving him responsibility over Wales’ NHS.

Mr ap Gwynfor, who represents Gwynedd Maldwyn, was a member of the Senedd’s health and social care committee in the last Senedd term, as well as cross-party groups on hospice and palliative care, long-Covid, stroke, and more.

In 2013, prior to being elected to the Senedd, he established the North Wales Health Alliance – a campaign group designed to advocated for health services in the north Wales region.

He is also the grandson of Plaid Cymru’s first ever Member of Parliament – Gwynfor Evans.

Government effectiveness and the constitution

A new role in the ap Iorwerth government, this position will be held by Dafydd Trystan Davies – a newcomer to the Senedd following his election in Caerdydd Fynnon Taf.

In the past, the role of constitution minister has included included responsibility over areas such as elections policy and constitutional conventions. The responsibilities of the new role, however, are yet to be confirmed.

Dr Trystan Davies was appointed chair of the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Board in 2020.

Since his election last week, he has vowed to travel using public transport as much as possible.

Enterprise, connectivity, and energy

This position has gone to Adam Price, who led Plaid Cymru between 2018 and 2023.

Mr Price is a former Member of Parliament, having represented the constituency of Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in Westminster between 2001 and 2010.

During this time he was Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on treasury, business, innovation, and skills.

He was re-elected to represent the Sir Gaerfyrddin constituency last week.

Whilst the Senedd has not seen a minister for enterprise, connectivity, and energy before, it is likely that Mr Price will hold similar responsibilities to Edwina Hart, who was minister for business, enterprise, technology, and science between 2011 and 2016, or Rebecca Evans who was minister for economy, energy, and planning from 2024 to 2026.

Rural resilience and sustainability

Formerly Plaid Cymru’s rural affairs spokesperson, Clwyd MS Llyr Gruffydd will now serve as cabinet minister for rural resilience and sustainability.

Mr Gruffydd chaired the Senedd committee on climate change, environment and infrastructure in the last Senedd term and was a member of cross-party groups on topics such as renewable and low-carbon energy and public transport.

Education and the Welsh language

Newly elected Caerdydd Penarth MS, Anna Brychan has been appointed as cabinet minister for education and the Welsh language.

From 2004 to 2014, Ms Brychan was a director of the Welsh branch of the National Association of Head Teachers. She is also the assistant dean at the Athrofa Centre for Education at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Local government, housing and planning

This job has been given to Siân Gwenllian, an MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn.

During the fifth Senedd term, between 2016 and 2021, Ms Gwenllian was Plaid’s shadow minister for local government, the Welsh language, equalities and planning.

In 2018, she was appointed co-deputy leader of Plaid alongside the now First Minister Mr ap Iorwerth.

While now under a new name, the position of local government, housing, and planning minister has existed in some form since devolution began in 1999.

For example, from 2018 to 2021 the position was titled minister for housing and local government, and was held by Labour’s Julie James.

It is likely that Ms Gwenllian will have similar responsibilities to Ms James including local authorities’ housing activities, homelessness, and planning regulation.

Deputy Ministers

Mr ap Iorwerth has also appointed four deputy ministers alongside the nine cabinet ministers.

Social care, mental health, and women’s health

Plaid Cymru’s deputy leader, Delyth Jewell, who has been a Senedd Member since 2019, takes on this brief.

Ms Jewell previously worked for the charity ActionAid on matters of women’s rights and international development.

Prior to entering the Senedd in 2019, Ms Jewell published an article in The Independent where she discussed the abuse and harassment experienced by female politicians.

The Oxford University graduate, who hails from Ystrad Mynach, takes on the role from former Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney MS Dawn Bowden, who did not seek re-election this year.

Ms Jewell previously represented the South Wales East region, but now serves Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni.

Public and preventative health

As pledged in the Plaid Cymru manifesto, the party has created a minister for public and preventative health.

The responsibilities for the position, as set out in the manifesto, include promoting physical and mental wellbeing, ensuring all government policy is aligned towards the goal of a healthier population, and a targeted focus on chronic conditions such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

The MS for the Sir Gaerfyrddin constituency, Nerys Evans, has been appointed to the role.

Ms Evans is back for a second spell in the Welsh Parliament, having represented Mid and West Wales Region between 2007 and 2011. She is now one of three Plaid MSs in Sir Gaerfyrddin.

She was also Plaid Cymru’s education spokesperson between 2009 and 2011.

Skills and tertiary education

Cefin Campbell, another MS for Sir Gaerfyrddin, has been appointed as deputy minister for skills and tertiary education.

Before becoming a politician, Mr Campbell taught Welsh at Swansea University and was later a lecturer in Welsh language and literature and Welsh history at Cardiff University.

Mr Campbell was also a licensed inspector for Estyn and chair of a number of school governing boards.

He was first elected to the Senedd in 2021.

Transport

Mark Hooper is another newly-elected MS to have been appointed to a ministerial position.

Previously a councillor for the Baruc ward on Vale of Glamorgan Council, Mr Hooper now represents the constituency of Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg in the Senedd.

He has been appointed to the role of deputy minister for transport, and is set to take on responsibilities over areas such as Transport for Wales, roads, and active travel.

Counsel general

The counsel general is the Welsh Government’s law officer, as well as the government’s chief legal advisor and representative in the courts.

The counsel general is not a minister, but is a member of the Welsh Government and attends cabinet meetings at the invitation of the First Minister.

However, the appointment of the counsel general requires Senedd approval. First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has proposed Elfyn Llwyd as counsel general and is awaiting approval from the Senedd and royal appointment.

Mr Llwyd is a former Plaid Cymru MP having represented the constituency of Meirionnydd Nant Conwy from 1992 until its abolition in 2010, and then Dwyfor Meirionydd until 2015.

Notably, Mr Llwyd is not a Senedd Member, meaning, if appointed, he would be the third counsel general to not have also been a sitting MS.