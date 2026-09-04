Meet the north Wales comedian who stops breathing 17 times an hour and sleeps in Darth Vader-style mask

Nation Cymru staff

A north Wales health worker who stops breathing 17 times an hour in his sleep is set to take to the comedy stage – wearing a Darth Vader-style mask.

Gethin Evans, a comedian, drummer and NHS worker from Caernarfon, will join fellow stand-ups Caryl Burke and Arwel Phillips at the New Inn in St Asaph at 9.30pm on Friday, September 18.

The trio will appear at a comedy night which is part of the free-to-attend fringe programme at the North Wales International Music Festival which runs from September 10 to 19.

The festival, which features concerts, workshops and fringe events, has been made possible thanks to main grant funders the Arts Council of Wales and Colwinston Charitable Trust.

Other partners include the headline sponsors, Pendine Park care organisation, through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), established by owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, along with Scops Arts Trust, Tŷ Cerdd, St Asaph City Council and Salisburys Chartered Accountants.

Gethin has sleep apnoea that’s caused by the muscles in the throat relaxing and blocking the airway, which can lead to loud snoring, stopping breathing for a while and being sleepy during the day. It can also cause more serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“I stop breathing when I sleep at night. I have an app that tells me how many times I’ve stopped breathing at night. Before that I did some experiments with the hospital and I stopped breathing 17 times in an hour,” he said.

“What I do now is I have some mask that pumps air into my mouth and it stops me snoring and it stops me not breathing.

“So I have a mask on my face and that connects me to a machine. That took a while to get used to but I don’t think I could sleep without it now.”

Gethin, who is also the drummer with the popular Band Pres Llareggub (Brass Band) also works for the NHS on a project to digitise patient details within the mental health services.

The 46-year old said he started stand-up during the Covid-19 pandemic and he’s continued to develop his routines since then.

Assistant producer Caryl Burke, who is originally from Porthmadog and works for Cwmni Da in Caernarfon, has been doing stand-up for about four years. She’s been on maternity leave recently following the arrival of baby Anni in July last year and just re-started gigging.

Known for her sharp observational style Caryl has gigged all over Wales, the North-west of England and London.

She said: “It’s different doing stand-up before an audience in Welsh. I write in Welsh and have to adapt it in English because it doesn’t always translate properly.

“The routine at the New Inn will be new and in English and I’m looking forward to it.”

Arwel Phillips, who is originally from Mold but who now lives in Ruthin, started doing stand-up comedy just two years ago and has been attending classes run by comedians Kiri Pritchard McLean and Katie Gill in Llangefni.

“I’d been on a weekend walking trip with some of the lads and decided to give stand-up a go. It went well but could have been better so I’ve been going to the classes run by Kiri and Katie.

Arwel, who is the deputy director of the Urdd’s outdoor centre at Glanllyn near Bala, said: “It’s an observational routine about the mundane and trivial things of life which people will find funny,” he said.

The festival’s Artistic director, Paul Mealor, said the free fringe events were introduced two years ago and proved to be very successful.

He said: “It’s a crucial part of the festival because it attracts a different audience and it’s bringing people to the festival who might not otherwise come.”

“Most fringe events are happening later than the concert programme, after 9pm which will suit a different audience.”

Other fringe events at this year’s festival include The Lost Boy, a new opera by Jago Thornton and Anastasia Bruce-Jones.

Co-commissioned by the festival and JAM on the Marsh, the production explores mental health, grief, the AIDS crisis, environmental change and LGBT identity. It will be performed at St Asaph Parish Church on Friday, September 11, at 9.30pm.

The following evening Welsh musician Denuo, Betws-yn-Rhos-born dream pop singer songwriter Tom Mason will perform a solo set at The New Inn from 9.30pm.

An Open Mic Night will take place at Nant y Felin Restaurant and Bar, Llanrhaeadr near Denbigh, on Wednesday, September 16, from 8pm, with a house guitar and piano available.

Panedeni, a North Wales-based cross-cultural ensemble who blend Welsh and Arabic music to create a distinctive folk-fusion sound, will perform at The New Inn on Thursday, September 17, from 9.30pm.

On Friday, September 18 there are daytime fringe events at St Asaph Parish Church.

At 2.30pm there is a showing of “Echoes of St Asaph”, the latest in a series of historical documentaries produced by North Wales Filmmakers and at 4.30pm there is a poetry event with the award winning Welsh poet and playwright Professor Menna Elfyn.

The fringe programme concludes with the Lighted Stage Songwriter Showcase at The Barrow in St Asaph which starts at 9.30pm on Friday, September 18, and will include original songs and stories behind the music, drawing on influences including traditional folk and the Mod Revival.

All fringe events are free with no booking required. Tickets and further details about the festival concert programme are available online at https://nwimf.com. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sat, 10 – 6).

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