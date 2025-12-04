Mega dairy shed approval

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a heifer accommodation building and associated works at one of Wales’ largest dairy farms, with a milking herd of 2,000 cows, have been given the go-ahead.

In an application recommended for approval at the December 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Hugh James of Langdon Mill Farms Ltd sought permission for a 160-metre-long heifer accommodation building, a slurry separation/dewatering building and associated yard areas at 1,215-hectare Langdon Mill Farm, near Jeffreyston, Kilgetty.

A supporting statement through agent Reading Agricultural Consultants said: “The holding currently has a milking herd of approximately 2,000 cows, which are housed indoors for the majority of the year, with dry cows and heifers grazed outdoors when weather and soil conditions permit.

“There has been significant investment in buildings and infrastructure at the farm over the last decade in respect of cattle accommodation, slurry storage, milking facilities, Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plant, feed storage. Recently a calf and weaned calf accommodation buildings were approved by Pembrokeshire County Council with construction almost complete.

“The unit is efficient, achieving yields of more than 10,000 litres/cow/year, with cows being milked three times/day in the 60-point rotary parlour. Langdon Mill Farm currently directly employs 21 full-time, and three part-time staff. Of these, four live on site in the two dwellings opposite the farm, with the remaining staff living in the locality.”

It added: “Although the unit has previously purchased heifers to aid expansion, the farm now breeds most of its own replacements to improve genetics and to minimise the ongoing threat of bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

“Following the completion of the calf and weaned calf accommodation buildings, the farm will be rearing all of the cattle under seven months at Langdon Mill Farm, before being transported off site to be reared at three farms in the local area. At 22-months the in-calf heifers are brought back to the maternity building to calve and then are introduced into the milking herd.”

It said the proposed building would be used by heifers between the ages of 7-22 months, the siting “directly influenced by the adjacent calf and weaned calf buildings, with livestock being moved from one building to the next as they get older”.

Approval was moved by Cllr Brian Hall, seconded by Cllr Danny Young, with Cllr John T Davies also stating his support.

“It’s common sense; the fact we approved a calf-rearing shed, it follows on you need a heifer rearing shed,” he said.

Cllr Davies later said the scheme would also support biodiversity, and, with a decline in milk prices, supporting the large-scale farm was about “safety in numbers”.

Chair Cllr Mark Carter said it was “a pleasure to be supporting the farming industry”.

Members unanimously supported the recommendation of approval.