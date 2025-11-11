Melting glacier exposes the folly of Reform UK’s position on climate change

Martin Shipton

Research carried out by an international group of scientists including a team from Swansea University has exposed the stupidity of Reform UK’s policy of denying climate change, according to a former Welsh Labour MP.

Nation.Cymru reported how a glacier on the eastern edge of the Antarctic Peninsula had undergone the fastest recorded retreat in modern history, losing eight kilometres of ice – nearly half its length – in just two months. The speed of the retreat is unrivalled since the end of the last ice age.

The landmark research paper, published in the academic journal Nature Geoscience, was co-authored by Swansea University’s Professor Adrian Luckman, who said: “Glaciers don’t usually retreat this fast. The circumstances may be a little particular, but this scale of ice loss shows what may happen elsewhere in Antarctica, where glaciers are lightly grounded and sea ice loses its grip.”

He added that even the historical record offers few parallels: “Although the paleo record indicates some very rapid retreats in the past, the pace of retreat of Hektoria Glacier and its neighbours is unprecedented in the observational record. This is the latest chapter in a sequence of events which started with the collapse of the Larsen B Ice Shelf 23 years ago,” he said.

Geraint Davies was the Labour MP for Swansea West from 2010 to 2024. During his time at Westminster he chaired the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, and before being elected to Parliament he chaired Flood Risk Management Wales, which was in charge of adapting Wales to climate change for what was Environment Agency Wales.

After reading Nation.Cymru’s story about the retreating glacier, he posted a message to Facebook that said: “Fantastic Swansea scientists record fastest ice retreat in Antarctic accelerating rising sea levels, flooding, land loss, food shortages and forced migration. Meanwhile in the Arctic in Greenland 8500 cubic metre of ice are melting every second.

“This underlines the need to take leadership in getting to net zero and the selfish stupidity of Trump saying ‘drill baby drill’ supported by Reform UK so oil companies, subsidised by the tax payer, make billions to destroy our planet and our children’s futures.”

Mr Davies pointed out that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is a prominent climate change sceptic and opponent of mainstream climate policies, frequently dismissing the scientific consensus on man-made global warming and calling for the UK to abandon its net-zero emissions targets.

Key aspects of his views include:

* Scepticism on the Science: Farage has repeatedly questioned the severity and cause of climate change. While sometimes acknowledging that human activity “may well be” a contributing factor, he has also claimed that natural phenomena like sunspots and volcanoes are more impactful and has promoted the misleading claim that human activities are responsible for only about 3% of the world’s annual CO2 emissions. The overwhelming scientific consensus, as stated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), is that human activities are the unequivocal cause of global warming.

* Opposition to Net Zero. A central plank of his platform with Reform UK is to immediately scrap the UK’s legal commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. He describes net zero policies as “economic insanity” and “virtue-signalling” that make the UK “net poorer and net colder”.

* Pro-Fossil Fuels. Farage advocates accelerating the extraction of domestic oil and gas resources, including new North Sea licences and fracking, arguing this provides “cheap, secure energy” and economic growth. Coincidentally, Reform receives sizeable donations from fossil fuel companies.

* Criticism of Green Energy. He has been a vocal critic of renewable energy, calling wind turbines “ugly disgusting ghastly windmills” and opposing government subsidies for green technology, arguing it should only work without public funding.

* Conspiracy Theories. Farage has promoted conspiracy theories, notably the claim that environmental policies, such as London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), are a pretext for implementing “climate lockdowns” to control people’s lives.

“Adaptation” over “Stopping”. A Reform UK spokesperson has stated the party’s position as: “Climate change is real. Reform UK believes we must adapt, rather than foolishly think you can stop it.”

In essence, Farage views the pursuit of ambitious climate action as a costly and futile endeavour that harms the economy and individual freedoms, preferring a focus on traditional energy sources and adaptation.