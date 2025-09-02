Memorial planned marking Penmaenpool pleasure boat disaster

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A memorial to one of Wales’ worst disasters, which resulted in the deaths of 15 adults and four children at an Eryri beauty spot will be discussed by planners.

The pleasure boat the Prince of Wales set off from Barmouth with more than 40 people aboard on July 22, 1966.

But the vessel sank after it struck the toll bridge at Penmaenpool, near Dolgellau.

Local people including staff from the nearby George III Hotel and the toll bridge rushed to help.

Bravery

The event is remembered not only for those who sadly perished but also for the locals’ bravery rescuing more than 25 people from the tidal waters.

The hotel’s proprietor John Hall launched his rowing boat and with two of his employees, David Jones and Robert Jones, helped rescue many of the passengers.

Ronald Davies also rescued two children after wading into the tidal Mawddach to reach them.

The aftermath of the disaster led the government of the day to change the laws on pleasure boat trips.

Now, at the next meeting of Eryri National Park Authority planning meeting a decision over an “advertisement consent for the display of a memorial plaque,” at the Penmaenpool Car Park will be discussed.

The matter will come before the authority’s planning meeting on Wednesday, September 9.

Memorial

Planning drawings show a board which memorialises the names of those who died but also notes in “recognition of those, who with no regard for their own safety, assisted rescuing the 28 remaining passengers and crew”.

The committee is to recommend granting an ‘advert consent with conditions’.

The permission is being sought due to being located on Eryri National Park Authority land, within open countryside and close to a listed building.

It will be displayed close to the Penmaenpool car park, and alongside the Mawddach Trail Footpath.

The nine-mile accessible trail follows the southern shore of the Mawddach estuary from Barmouth to Dolgellau.

The plans describe a proposed development for “the construction of a semi-circular seat around either a single stone or a bespoke base made of local stone”.

“A non-illuminated black and white plaque ( 1047mm high by 898mm in width) will be fixed onto one of the plinth options”.

“The application has been submitted by Dolgellau Town Council,” plans say.

“Planning permission will not be necessary for that part of the proposal which entails development, that is, the seating area and the two plinth options for the installation of the sign.

“This development can be undertaken using the town council’s permitted development rights.”

The town council has held a number of commemorations to mark the Penmaenpool Pleasure Boat tragedy over the years.

In 2016, the 50th anniversary, on July 22 saw a wreath laying and a two minute silence at 11.50am – the time the tragedy happened.

The planning application notes the display will provide information on the “cultural heritage of the area”.

It also notes that the proposal is considered “acceptable” and it is recommended that the advertisement consent be granted, subject to conditions, which included use of a non-illuminated board.

The plans say the information board would be bi-lingual and would meet the park’s language policy.

“It is not considered that the proposal will unacceptably impact on the historic amenity of the setting on Penmaenpool bridge and toll house, which are both Grade II listed” it adds.