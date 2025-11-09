Memorial to First World War heroes with blue plaque erected on historic building

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A poignant reminder of two heroic brothers who died during the First World War is to be commemorated on an historic building in Anglesey.

Anglesey County Council planners unanimously agreed to listed building consent to mount a blue plaque on the recently restored Plas Alltran building on Turkey Shore Road, Holyhead.

The plaque commemorates the birthplace of Capt. John Fox-Russell MC, VC (1893- 1917) and Capt. Henry Thornbury Fox-Russell MC (1897-1918).

Known as the ‘Doctor’s house’ Plas Alltran is believed to have been built as a home and surgery for Holyhead’s first GP, Dr William Fox-Russell, the father of John and Henry.

Dr Fox-Russell took on the position of GP shortly after marriage to Ethel Maria Thornbury and it was the growing family’s home from around 1892 until 1900.

They would later move to a larger property on Victoria Terrace, where Dr Fox Russell stayed until retiring in 1927.

Historical details in the application describes his son, John Fox-Russell.

It says he “began training at the London University Medical School at 16, and in 1913 accepted an Officer commission in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers who seconded him to complete his medical training”.

It adds: “He served in the Royal Army Medical Corps in 1916, then at his own request was transferred back to the 1st/6th Battalion of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers where he was promoted to Captain.

“He rejoined his old regiment in Palestine and was awarded the Military Cross for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty for attending to and retrieving injured soldiers from the battlefield under heavy fire during the First Battle of Gaza.

“He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for the highest possible degree of valour for tending to the wounded again under heavy fire at Tel el Khuweilfeh.”

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission website records his death, at the age of 24, on November 6, 1917, noting he was awarded Victoria Cross, and Military Cross.

It cites The London Gazette, January, 8, 1918, which states he was decorated for “most conspicuous bravery displayed in action until he was killed”.

It adds: “Capt Russell repeatedly went out to attend the wounded under murderous fire from snipers and machine guns, and, in many cases where no other means were at hand, carried them in himself although almost exhausted. He showed the highest possible degree of valour.”

The application also describes the exploits of his brother, Henry Thornberry Fox-Russell.

The document states: “He attended Churcher’s College, Hampshire, where he became a member of the Officers’ Training Corps and was then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 6th Battalion of the Royal Welsh Fusiliers.

“He steadily rose to Captain in the 1st/6th Battalion in Palestine by 1916, following service in Gallipoli and Egypt.

“He was seconded to the 64th or 41st Squadron Royal Flying Corp, where he was awarded the Military Cross for bravery in the air and rescuing a seriously wounded pilot shot down by Manfred von Richtofen, The Red Baron.

“He was promoted to Captain and Flight Commander, and was then stationed at Hooton Park, Cheshire as a flight instructor.

“Henry was killed a week after Armistice Day, during a solo flight which spun out of control.” He was just 21.

‘Very much in favour’

Planning committee vice-chair, the council’s champion for the armed services, and a Parc a’r Mynydd councillor at Holyhead, Cllr Glyn Haynes proposed permitting the application.

“I’m very much in favour. It’s great to see the building brought back into use, renovated in the way it has been, it’s a credit to the authority.

“The building has a lot of history, and the blue plaque is fantastic to honour the family that lived there.

“It is even more poignant, as we come to Remembrance Sunday and important that we honour local people, heroes from the First World War. I am one hundred percent behind this and propose we accept.”

Seconding, Talybolion Cllr Jackie Lewis added: “I agree, I don’t think we do enough to remember local history, the people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I welcome this … and hope the plaque is erected as soon as possible.”

Also a Parc a’r Mynydd councillor at Holyhead, Cllr Robert Llewelyn Jones, agreed: “It’s important to remember those who fought in the Great War, we all know the story, this is a good thing, so that the future generations will remember the past.”