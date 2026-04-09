Men arrested in connection to child exploitation offences

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged child exploitation following police activity in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said officers carried out a search at a property in Undy on Wednesday 8 April, where they seized a quantity of suspected counterfeit cash, two samurai swords, nunchucks, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

A 35-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child and rape. He remains in police custody.

A second man, aged 36 and from Bristol, was arrested on suspicion of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a weapon in a private place. He has since been released on police bail.

Police confirmed that a third man, aged 31 from Cornwall, had previously been charged in connection with the investigation. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He faces charges including kidnap, intentional strangulation and sexual assault.

Detective Inspector Emma Coopey, who is leading the investigation, said the case highlights the wider impact of child exploitation.

She said: “Child exploitation affects not just the young people targeted, but communities across Gwent.

“If you or someone you know has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering abuse, please come forward and speak to us.

“We will listen to you, our team works tirelessly to provide a safe and supportive environment where victims feel able to speak openly, and to ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”