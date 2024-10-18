Men sentenced for interfering with badger sett

Two men from north Wales have been sentenced for interfering with a badger sett.

Anthony Lloyd Wilkinson, 29, of Rhedyw Road, Llanllyfni, and Stephen Lee Jones, 33 of Bro Rhos Estate, Bethel damaged the set after encouraging a dog to enter it.

The incident happened in Garndolbenmaen, Gwynedd, on January 7th, earlier this year.

Enquiries identified two suspects and search warrants were later carried out in partnership with the RSPCA on two addresses under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Two dogs being seized under the animal welfare Act.

Guilty

Wilkinson and Jones later pleaded guilty at court to the charges of interfering with, and damaging a badger sett.

They appeared before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 16th.

Both men were handed a 12-week prison sentence, that was suspended for a year.

They were also disqualified from keeping dogs for four years and ordered to pay £600 each towards the RSPCA.

The badger is a protected species in the UK and it is illegal to kill, injure or capture them, or to interfere with their setts.

Wildlife crime

Investigating officer Matt Raymond said: “The law to protect badgers is in place for good reason and we take all reports seriously.

“Given offences of this nature are usually difficult to bring to the courtroom because of their isolated nature, I welcome this result, which also demonstrates the importance of the partnership working that we have with the RSPCA when investigating wildlife crime.

“Rural crimes of this nature aren’t tolerated and will be investigated and dealt with seriously at court.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

