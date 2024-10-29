Menai bridge to reopen over winter

The Menai Suspension Bridge will reopen for the winter period following the replacement of all 168 hangers.

Engineers began a major programme of repairs on the Grade I listed structure which crosses the Menai Strait into Anglesey in September last year.

The Welsh Government announced on Tuesday (October 29) that phase one of the programme had been completed on schedule and the bridge will reopen on Saturday (November 2).

The start of phase two works, which includes repainting the bridge, will be paused for four months (November 2024 – February 2025) to allow for a full reopening of the crossing.

Weight limit

This will include the lifting of the 7.5 tonne weight limit over the winter period and will not impact the schedule for the 200th anniversary in January 2026.

The Welsh Government says pausing the work will allow for a more efficient delivery of phase two works due to improved weather conditions.

It will also offer an alternative route if the Britannia Bridge (A55) is impacted by severe weather such as high winds, incidents and emergencies.

This will also help prevent HGV’s and other vulnerable vehicles not being able to cross the Menai Straits due to the 7.5 tonne weight limit being temporarily lifted.

It’s hoped the winter reopening will also improve local business opportunities during the Christmas period and will allow the Anglesey Half Marathon to use the bridge as part of the route.

Challenging

The Cabinet Secretary Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “The completion of phase one works is great news. It has been a challenging time, and I want to place on record my thanks to everyone affected by the works.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from local communities and have decided to pause the start of phase two works to allow for the full reopening of the bridge over the winter period.

“But rest assured this delay will not affect the 200th anniversary of the bridge in January 2026.”

The Welsh Government says that before the start of phase two works a “period of communication” will take place with the general public and stakeholders.

