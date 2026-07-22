Menai Bridge workers honoured with prestigious award despite claims of disruption

Nation.Cymru staff

The team working to restore the Menai Suspension Bridge has been named as Bridge Project Team of the Year at a well-renowned industry rewards ceremony.

Spencer Bridge Engineering, a bridge maintenance and repair company, were recognised for their work on the Menai Bridge at the the New Civil Engineering (NCE) Bridges Awards 2026, which celebrate the very best of the bridge engineering community.

The Menai Suspension Bridge is a crucial road link between mainland Wales and the Isle of Anglesey, carrying around 46,000 vehicles every day. Because the 200-year-old bridge is operating well beyond its intended lifespan, maintenance works and closures are often disruptive, with the crossing regularly making headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to the conclusions of a recent Anglesey County Council report on the resilience of the Menai crossings, repeated closures and a lack of resilience in the infrastructure are disrupting residents’ daily lives, damaging the economy and undermining confidence in the region.

Opened in 1826, the Menai bridge is the second-oldest suspension bridge in the world still carrying vehicle traffic, and Spencer Bridge Engineering teams have been carrying out a series of works on the structure over several years.

The most recent works saw the team replace and paint 168 wire rope hangers on the bridge. Workers completed the project despite contending with live traffic, listed building consent requirements, and the exposed coastal climate.

The project was delivered for UK Highways A55 Ltd, which has operated and maintained the Menai Suspension Bridge for almost 30 years.

‘Outstanding’

The awards’ judges said: “Tasked with replacing 168 hangers on a major suspension bridge whilst keeping a vital crossing operational, this team demonstrated outstanding collaboration, coordinating daily with highway authorities, government stakeholders and key suppliers throughout delivery.”

Luke Fisher, Bridges Director at Spencer Bridge Engineering, said: “Winning the Bridge Project Team of the Year Award is a great honour and fitting recognition of the skill, dedication and collaboration shown by everyone involved in this project.

“To be recognised by New Civil Engineer in such prestigious awards is a fantastic achievement and a testament to everyone involved.

“This is a tremendous accolade for the whole team and one we’re incredibly proud to celebrate.”

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