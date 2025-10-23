Menai Suspension Bridge to fully reopen

The Menai Suspension Bridge will reopen fully to two-way traffic from 7am Friday, October 24 following the successful completion of temporary works to address an issue in a number of bolts on the bridge.

The bridge will open with a 7.5-tonne weight limit in place, as engineers have advised the previous 3-tonne weight limit can now be lifted following the installation of additional strengthening.

Inspections of the temporary works will take place every Wednesday at 10am and traffic will be managed on the bridge with stop/go signs at this time.

The reopening coincides with the Menai Bridge fair, allowing traffic to travel to and from the island on both bridges during this popular event.

Work on a permanent solution to this issue will take place in the coming weeks to facilitate Phase 2 works. Further updates, including on the progress of the Phase 2 programme of works, will be provided soon.

The Welsh Government have shared an apology for any inconvenience caused to the local community while work was being carried out and thank everyone for their patience and co-operation during this time.