 Menai Suspension Bridge to partially reopen on Friday

The Menai Suspension Bridge will partially reopen to limited traffic at 7am on Friday, October 10, following a week-long closure on safety grounds.

The decision follows detailed assessments by engineers after issues were identified with bolts supporting beams beneath the 200-year-old bridge.

The structure was shut last weekend after UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd advised the Welsh Government that repairs were required to ensure public safety.

Under a new traffic management plan, the bridge will reopen between 7am and 7pm each day to cars, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians only.

Weight limit

A strict 3-tonne weight limit will apply, with all heavier vehicles diverted to the Britannia Bridge.

The bridge will remain closed overnight, from 7pm to 7am, to allow for ongoing inspections and repair work.

Traffic flow will also be managed in one direction at a time. Vehicles will be able to travel off Anglesey towards Bangor between 7am and 1pm, and from Bangor onto the island between 1pm and 7pm.

Cyclists will be required to dismount and use the designated footway when crossing, while pedestrians will have a separate path. Both groups will still be able to use the bridge overnight, even when it is closed to vehicles.

Britannia Bridge

Emergency arrangements have also been put in place for ambulances unable to cross the Britannia Bridge during periods of strong winds or restrictions.

UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd, which manages the structure on behalf of Welsh Government, said enforcement officers and police would be stationed on the bridge to ensure compliance with the temporary weight restriction. Any breaches, it warned, would be met with prosecution and could lead to renewed closures.

A spokesperson for the partnership between UK Highways, Welsh Government, North Wales Police, and Anglesey and Gwynedd councils said:

“We are working as quickly as possible to complete the necessary repairs and remove the 3-tonne limit. Safety remains our priority, and we thank residents and commuters for their continued patience and cooperation while we carry out this essential work.”

The Menai Suspension Bridge, designed by Thomas Telford and opened in 1826, is a vital transport link between the island and mainland Wales. It carries thousands of vehicles each day and has faced several closures in recent years for maintenance and safety upgrades.