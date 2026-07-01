Meningitis B vaccine rollout for teenagers announced in Cardiff and Vale

Nation.Cymru staff

Teenagers aged 17 and 18 in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan will be offered a meningitis B vaccine from next month as part of a targeted programme introduced following recent outbreaks.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board will invite everyone born between September 1, 2007, and August 31, 2008, to receive two doses of the MenB vaccine. Appointment letters will be sent to eligible young people ahead of clinics beginning in late July.

The programme is limited to those within the specified age group, with anyone born outside those dates not currently eligible.

The second vaccine dose will be offered four weeks after the first.

Vaccination clinics will be held at Maelfa Wellbeing Hub in Llanedeyrn, Barry Hospital and Riverside Health Centre in Cardiff.

The temporary vaccination programme has been introduced while the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) carries out a full review of the evidence following recent meningitis outbreaks.

Meningococcal group B bacteria can cause meningitis and septicaemia, which can lead to sepsis. Health officials say the risk of infection is higher among young people living or socialising in close contact, such as in university halls of residence.

Figures from the past five years show that, after infancy, the highest number of cases of invasive meningococcal disease occur among 18 and 19-year-olds.

Dr Claire Beynon, executive director of public health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Meningococcal disease can develop very quickly and, although rare, it can have devastating consequences for individuals and families. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against MenB infection.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of vaccination and ensure they receive both doses, particularly those preparing to start university or college, where living and socialising in close contact with others can increase the risk of infection.”

The health board also confirmed that a further MenB vaccination programme will be offered to first-year undergraduate students who turn 25 after December 31, 2026, and are starting university for the first time in autumn 2026. Further details will be announced later.

Anyone with questions about the programme can contact the Cardiff and Vale vaccination team on 02921 841234.