Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Meningitis levels in north Wales remain low, says Public Health Wales, who are advising people to be aware of symptoms following an outbreak in Kent.

Whilst many children and teenagers in Wales have been vaccinated against meningitis, the specific vaccination for the strain spreading at the University of Kent – Meningitis B – is not routinely given to teenagers in Wales.

Some young children born after 2015 may have been vaccinated against the strain.

The warning follows two young people dying in Kent following “unprecedented” levels of the disease – and GP surgeries in north Wales being inundated with queries.

Now Public Health Wales is warning people to be aware of the signs, if they suddenly become unwell, but said not all signs are present in all patients.

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, said: “We are aware of the reports of invasive meningococcal disease in Kent and our thoughts are with those affected.

“While meningococcal disease is rare, it can become very serious quickly. Recent surveillance data show that cases in Wales remain relatively low, with 18 notifications of meningococcal disease reported in 2023 and 19 reported in 2024.

“Vaccination is a key way of protecting against meningococcal disease. In Wales, vaccines that protect against several types of meningococcal bacteria — including types A, B C, W & Y — are offered as part of the routine NHS immunisation programme for infants (Meningococcal type B) and teenagers (Meningococcal types ACW&Y).”

He added: “The most important thing people can do is to be aware of the symptoms and seek urgent medical advice if they are concerned. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can significantly improve outcomes.”

He added: “There are a number of symptoms which include high temperature, severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion or drowsiness, cold hands and feet, limb pain, and a rash that does not fade when pressed. Not everyone will have all of the symptoms and the rash does not always appear, so if someone becomes suddenly unwell or symptoms worsen quickly, it is important to seek medical help immediately.”

The NHS said symptoms of meningitis develop suddenly and can include: a high temperature (fever); being sick; a headache; a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop); a stiff neck; a dislike of bright lights; drowsiness or unresponsiveness; and seizures (fits).

These symptoms can appear in any order and you do not always get all the symptoms.

Call 999 for an ambulance or go to your nearest A&E immediately if you think you or someone you look after could have meningitis or sepsis.

Trust your instincts and do not wait for all the symptoms to appear or until a rash develops. Someone with meningitis or sepsis can get a lot worse very quickly.

Call NHS 111 for advice if you’re not sure if it’s anything serious or you think you may have been exposed to someone with meningitis.