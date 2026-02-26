Mental health awareness training rolled out to rugby clubs across Wales

Mental health awareness training is being rolled out to rugby clubs across Wales as ministers and campaigners warn of a growing number of men struggling in silence.

The programme aims to help coaches, players and volunteers recognise the signs of mental health difficulties and offer support before problems reach crisis point.

The training, delivered through an online course run by UK Coaching and the mental health charity Mind, forms part of wider Welsh Government efforts to reduce stigma and improve early intervention. More than 400 football clubs across Wales have already signed up.

Officials say expanding the initiative into rugby, one of Wales’ most prominent community participation sports, could help reach men most at risk.

The highest suicide rates in Wales are among men aged between 35 and 55.

Speaking at a male suicide prevention summit held at Rodney Parade in Newport, Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy urged rugby clubs to take part.

She said: “It is crucial men have access to support before reaching crisis point.

“Sport can play a valuable role in reaching men who are struggling with their mental health. We want more sports clubs to learn how to provide their players, teams and staff with support at an early stage.”

The summit brought together organisations including Dragons RFC, Sport Wales, Samaritans, Mind, Lads and Dads and 2Wish to discuss strategies for prevention, awareness and support.

The Welsh Government said the rollout aligns with the Suicide Prevention and Self-harm Strategy launched last year, which focuses on earlier access to help and challenging misconceptions around mental health.

Alongside the training programme, more than £2m is being invested in the National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-harm Research at Swansea University.

Progress

Ministers highlighted progress made through the NHS 111 press 2 mental health service, which allows people to access support without a GP referral. Since its launch in 2022, more than 230,000 people have contacted the service.

Rhys Blumberg, chief executive of Dragons RFC, said: “We were delighted to host the male suicide prevention summit at Rodney Parade as we take mental health awareness very seriously for all our players, coaches and staff.

“As a professional rugby club that represents a huge area of Wales, we are always keen to expand the work we do to offer advice and guidance on mental health.”

Sports Minister Jack Sargeant added: “Sports clubs are so much more than places to play — they are places where friendships are formed, where people find belonging, and where we can look out for one another.

“With more than 400 football clubs already signed up, I encourage rugby clubs to get involved.”