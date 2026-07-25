Mental health crisis unit could move under new proposals

Nation.Cymru staff

A health board is set to launch a public consultation on plans to relocate its adult place of safety for people detained during a mental health crisis.

Hywel Dda University Health Board will next week consider opening an eight-week engagement exercise on a proposal to establish a dedicated Section 136 Place of Safety at Cwm Seren, St David’s Park, Carmarthen.

Under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, police can remove someone experiencing a mental health crisis from a public place to a designated place of safety, where they can receive an assessment and appropriate support. Health boards have a legal duty to provide the service.

Board members will be asked at their meeting on July 30 to approve public and staff engagement on the proposal, which follows a multi-agency review of the service.

The preferred option emerged after an appraisal of five possible models and follows a review that identified environmental and staffing challenges at existing facilities.

The review involved Dyfed-Powys Police, local authorities, West Wales Action for Mental Health (WWAMH) and Llais.

If approved, the consultation will run from September 2 to October 26, seeking views from staff, service users, carers, partner organisations and local communities on the proposal and its potential impact.

The health board said a dedicated suite at Cwm Seren would provide the safest and most sustainable model of care, offering immediate access to specialist mental health services, improved management of patients in acute crisis and better access to physical healthcare where needed.

Chief Operating Officer Andrew Carruthers said people detained under Section 136 were often experiencing “some of the most difficult moments of their lives”.

“The work undertaken with our partners has carefully considered a range of options for the future provision of this service,” he said.

“The preferred option at Cwm Seren has been identified because it offers the strongest benefits in terms of patient safety, clinical support and sustainability.

“No decisions have yet been made. Subject to Board approval, we will want to hear from staff, people with lived experience, carers, partner organisations and members of the public before any final decision is considered. Their feedback will be an important part of the process.”

The proposal will be considered by the board when it meets on Thursday, July 30. If approved, the engagement exercise will begin in September before any final decision is made.

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