Mental health nurse named RCN Wales nurse of the year

Amelia Jones

A mental health nurse has won a prestigious RCN Award for work with young people.

Tanya Thomas, Team Leader for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Powys, has been named Mental Health Nurse of the Year at the RCN Wales Nurse of the Year Awards.

Thomas has played a central role in establishing and leading the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services Crisis Hwb in Powys, which provides assessments, support, and treatment for young people up to the age of 18.

Since its launch, the service has seen measurable improvements, including a 25% reduction in hospital attendances for mental health concerns among young people in the area.

She was involved from the outset in recruiting staff and working with estates teams to create a welcoming environment for young people and their families.

Feedback from patients and families has been positive, highlighting the accessibility and supportive nature of the service.

Colleagues describe Thomas as a hands-on leader who remains actively involved in supporting young people and guiding her team.

Her work has been credited with creating a shared vision for improving care and ensuring timely access to mental health services.