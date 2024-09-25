Mentorship scheme boosts language GCSE take up in Wales

A mentorship scheme to encourage take up of international language GCSEs has seen a rise of over 40% in learners choosing to take a language such as French, German or Spanish.

The Modern Foreign Languages Mentoring programme, led by Cardiff University, supports schools to promote multilingualism and increase the number of learners choosing international languages at GCSE.

University students studying an international language, or those who have an interest in languages, have been acting as mentors to learners in year 8 and 9 as they look to make their GCSE options.

The Welsh Government funded programme operates in 80% of secondary schools in Wales with all Welsh universities now taking part.

On a visit to Tonyrefail Community School, ahead of European Day of Languages, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle met learners who are now studying a language GCSE as a result of being mentored by Sasha, a student from Cardiff University.

Sasha mentored 12 pupils in 2023 and 5 of them opted to take French or Spanish GCSE. She was in the 2nd year of her degree studying BA French and Italian at Cardiff University.

Ms Neagle said: “I am delighted to see the impact this mentoring programme has had on the engagement of learners. Wales is an outward looking nation and international languages can help raise aspirations and widen the horizons of all our leaners.

“There are many challenges facing international languages across the UK, but it is encouraging to see the difference the programme is making in Wales as well as strengthening the link with our schools and universities.”

Pupil Ollie who was mentored in year 9, said: “I really enjoyed the mentoring experience. I liked how we were mentored by a University student as she was a similar age to us, making the experience feel calm and less like a school lesson.

“I found the music segment of the course the most interesting due to the different language patterns. After the experience I began to watch films and TV shows with French subtitles and took notice in the words I recognised as well as taking note of the ones I didn’t.

“I would say that the experience did aid in persuading me to take French at GCSE level. Furthermore, I wish to continue learning French beyond GCSE level if possible as I find the French language very interesting and helpful as I gradually become bilingual.”

A survey is used to identify those pupils’ undecided about whether to take an international language and which also produces information on learner attitudes to school subject choices, international travel and careers.

2023 saw 115 secondary schools in Wales involved with the programme generating over 15,000 responses.

The survey has shown that learners in Welsh medium schools are slightly more likely to choose an international language for GCSE than those in English medium schools.

Girls being twice as likely to pick an international language GCSE than boys.

International languages face increasing challenges in schools across the UK with German particularly affected and there was a 28% drop in pupils in Wales opting to take an international language at GCSE between 2018-2023.

Many of the challenges are interconnected but the Cardiff research has shown languages to be low on the list of subjects considered by learners.

The programme hopes to break this cycle as learners make their option choices showing how languages can make a real impact on their futures.

Professor Claire Gorrara who leads the scheme at Cardiff University said: “Our language mentoring programme is designed to give learners the opportunity to work with University mentors who are close to them in age and who can inspire a love of languages.

“Through the lens of language learning, mentors respond to learners’ innate curiosity about the world around them. Our mentors do an amazing job in embodying the personal and professional benefits of language learning and the rich life experiences it can offer in education and beyond.”

