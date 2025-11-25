Mentrau Iaith Cymru announce new chair

Welsh language organisation Mentrau Iaith Cymru (MIC) has announced the appointment of a new chair, expected to begin their role immediately.

Following their National Event when over 70 Mentrau Iaith staff came together to share good practice and discuss various subjects considering their work and the Welsh language, MIC shared the news of new chair Ffion Gruffudd.

Ffion will provide leadership to Mentrau Iaith Cymru in their work supporting the network of the 22 local Menter Iaith to achieve their ambition of seeing the Welsh language thrive in every corner of Wales.

Originally from Gwrtnewydd in Ceredigion, Ffion is committed to promoting the Welsh language and Welsh culture.

She has over 20 years of extensive experience in language planning and strategic leadership, having served as Head of Bilingual Cardiff at Cardiff Council. In this role, Ffion has been playing a leading role on moving the Bilingual Cardiff Strategy forward, leading the development and implementation of the Council’s strategy to promote and advance the Language in the capital.

Alongside her work in Cardiff, Ffion chairs the Cymraeg i Bawb (Welsh for All) Board and Partnership in the southeast, which promotes Welsh-medium education across the Cardiff city-region.

She is also a member of the second phase of the Commission for Welsh speaking Communities, which is considering the future of Welsh as a community language in areas of low and medium density across Wales.

Ffion said: “It is an incredible privilege to be appointed Chair of Mentrau Iaith Cymru at such an exciting time in Wales’ history as the Welsh Language and Education Act comes into force, and I will do my utmost to support Mentrau Iaith Cymru in reaching our goal of increasing opportunities to use Welsh in each of our communities.”

According to Myfanwy Jones, Executive Director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru: “We are thrilled to welcome Ffion to the role and are convinced that MIC and all the Mentrau will benefit from her experience and enthusiasm.

“She will be a fantastic ambassador for us. Ffion takes over from Dewi Snelson, Chief Executive of Menter Gorllewin Sir Gâr, who support Ffion as Vice-Chair during the coming period.”

Ffion is convinced that the Mentrau Iaith’s role is more important than ever in increasing the use of the Welsh language in our communities.

Ffion added: “The work that the Mentrau Iaith deliver is remarkable, and it serves as a tool for the Government to implement its Cymraeg 2050 Strategy, as every Menter Iaith in Wales offers invaluable opportunities that contribute significantly to achieving the goal of doubling the number of people who speak Welsh daily.”

