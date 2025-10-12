Merthyr filmmaker Jonny Owen returns to inspire pupils at former school

Award-winning Welsh filmmaker and actor Jonny Owen returned to his hometown of Merthyr Tydfil on Friday 10 October to inspire the next generation of Welsh storytellers.

The event, hosted by leading education charity Into Film Cymru, saw Jonny join young directors Ella Spottiswood and Adam Evans (Soldi Films) in two exclusive screenings of the new documentary ‘Y Werin/Hiraeth.’

The screenings took place at Heolgerrig Community School, Jonny’s former school, and Cyfarthfa High School.

Truth, honesty, and love

Jonny, known for directing acclaimed documentaries, Believe in Miracles and Don’t Take Me Home, said: “I’m thrilled to be at Heolgerrig and Cyfarthfa High today to announce that the short documentary film Y Werin / Hiraeth is now available to all schools across the UK via Into Film+.

“It’s a film that tells the truth with honesty and love, and it demonstrates that creativity matters. It sparks vital conversations about identity and belonging, and it allows people to see and experience the Merthyr we know and love.

“Merthyr has always had stories worth telling and I hope this film will inspire young people to believe that they, too, have stories worth sharing.”

Ella Spottiswood and Adam Evans, Directors of Soldi Films, said: “Soldi Films is rooted in Merthyr and we are passionate about telling untold stories here and across Wales. We are thrilled to be working with Into Film Cymru on these special events and delighted that our filmis now part of Into Film+.

“Y Werin/Hiraeth, which stars Jonny Owen, will now be available to every child across Wales. It’s a film about the beauty of Merthyr and how it has inspired creativity, so it’s great these events will champion that and encourage young people across Wales to harness where they’re from – and who they are – as a creative strength.”

Welsh filmmaking

The screenings offered a glimpse at the range of films on offer for schools on educational streaming platform Into Film+.

The Q&A also gave pupils a rare insight into Welsh filmmaking and careers in the creative industries, including those available as part of the Discover! Creative Careers Cymru programme, running until March 2026.

Discover! Creative Careers Cymru is set to help at least 5,000 young people across Wales through similar events, the first of which will take place at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr in Cardiff on 14 October with former student Hanna Peasley, Senior Graphic Designer for Sauce.

In an interactive session, Hanna will discuss her passion for graphic design that originated in Mrs Edward’s graphic design lessons at school, and inspired her to go on to her graphic design degree at the University of South Wales.

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: “Events of this kind demonstrate the power of film to inspire and open doors for young people. Jonny’s return to Merthyr shows that Welsh stories matter, and that our young people have every opportunity to be part of this creative industry.

“Through Into Film+ and our Discover! Creative Careers Cymru programme, we’re ensuring that pupils across Wales can see themselves reflected on screen and understand the pathways available to them in film and elsewhere.”

For more information about Into Film+ and Discover! Creative Careers