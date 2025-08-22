Merthyr man jailed for assaulting emergency workers

A man from Merthyr has been jailed for offences including assaulting emergency workers.

Nathan Phillips, 37, appeared in court for sentencing last week following the incident earlier this month.

On Friday, August 8, just before 7pm, police received a report about a belligerent, intoxicated man refusing to leave a store. Officers responded to the scene at the Premier Stores on Bryony Close, Twynyrodyn, and the suspect was removed from the shop.

He continued to be disruptive outside, shouting and swearing, which prompted PC Wake to arrest him for a public order offence.

Headbutt

During the arrest, Phillips became combative, resisting officers and headbutting the arresting officer causing a facial injury.

He also headbutted another officer resulting in further injuries. As backup was called, Phillips was further arrested for assaulting emergency workers.

He was taken to Merthyr police station, where he continued to be uncooperative, making threats while handcuffed. When officers attempted to adjust his handcuffs, he headbutted a third officer inflicting additional injuries. To add to the chaos, he also urinated in the holding cell.

Following the incident, PC Wake was taken for an MRI due to severe swelling, bruising, and pain in her face and eye.

At Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, August 11, Phillips was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Resilience

Sergeant Lauren Cosway said: “I want to express my deep appreciation for each of my officers who have shown remarkable professionalism and resilience in handling such a challenging incident.

“No one comes to work expecting to face violence and was vital that the criminal justice system stood firmly behind our officers in this prosecution, as it is essential to convey the gravity of this crime and to uphold the integrity of our community.”

Chief Superintendent Steve Jones added: “It’s important to highlight that Phillips showed no remorse and was completely unresponsive to reason. Notably, two of the officers he assaulted were female, and he displayed a complete disregard for that fact. This incident reflects a troubling erosion of moral standards, revealing him as nothing more than a violent, drunken bully.

“Despite the aggression Phillips directed at them, the officers maintained an exceptional level of professionalism and successfully brought him into custody. Their commitment to duty in the face of such hostility deserves recognition.”

