Merthyr man jailed for historical sexual offences against a child

A man from Merthyr Tydfil has been jailed for 15 years for a series of historical sexual offences against a child.

Phillip Harris, 58, committed the offences between 1989 and 1991 when his victim, now in his late 40s, was a young boy.

The offences were reported to South Wales Police in 2023 after the victim confided in his partner.

Following Harris’s arrest, officers carried out a search of his home and seized a number of electronic devices. A forensic examination uncovered indecent images, including Category A material.

Harris was charged with multiple offences, including six counts of indecent assault of a boy under 16, five counts of gross indecency of a boy under 14, and buggery of a boy under 16.

He was also charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image of a child.

He admitted a number of the charges but denied others. After a trial in March 2026, he was found guilty of the remaining offences.

Harris appeared at Newport Crown Court on April 17, where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be placed on the sex offenders register.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim described being “trapped by the memories and trapped by the constant, gnawing sense of loss”. He said Harris had taken something from him that could never be reclaimed — his childhood.

Detective Constable Leah Williams, who led the investigation, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case who was taken through a difficult trial process by a man who preyed on him as a child,” she said.

“Whilst the trauma of the experience all those years ago remains with him, I hope the justice he now has allows him to take important steps forward in his life.

“This case demonstrates that it is never too late to report a crime of this nature. We take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly, with the aim of securing justice for victims.”