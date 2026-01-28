Merthyr man jailed for stalking woman on social media

A man who stalked and harassed a woman for six years after previously sexually assaulting her has been jailed for more than eight years.

Michael Davies, 60, from Merthyr Tydfil, was given an extended sentence of eight years and four months in prison when he appeared at Merthyr Crown Court.

He is also subject to an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Davies pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence, following what police described as a sustained and sinister campaign of abuse against the victim.

Over a six-year period, Davies sent the woman threatening and disturbing messages via social media, posing as a female user.

The messages included threats to strip her naked and hit her with a cane.

At a later stage, Davies revealed his true identity to the victim, admitting he was the same man who had sexually assaulted her years earlier.

The court heard that the prolonged harassment left the victim living in fear, constantly worried about what Davies might do next and whether he would turn up at her home.

After the woman reported the matter to police, officers acted quickly to trace Davies. When they attended his address, they caught him logged into the fake social media account he had been using to threaten and intimidate her.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman described the devastating effect the stalking had on her life.

‘Complete shock’

“He stalked me for six years. Only in 2025 did I realise it was Michael all along,” she said. “It caused my world to crash down. I am in complete shock and going through the motions to get over it. I’m scared to accept what happened as I’m scared it will wreck my life if I let it.”

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Rees said Davies’ behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

“Michael Davies conducted a campaign of stalking and harassment against his victim which nobody should have to tolerate,” he said.

“He left the victim worried about what he was going to do next, including whether he would turn up at her address.”

PC Rees added that police take stalking and harassment extremely seriously and urged anyone experiencing similar behaviour to report it immediately.

“Any form of stalking or harassment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.